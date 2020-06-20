FDNY captain discharged from hospital after coronavirus battle

An FDNY captain was crying on Friday on his way home after overcoming a COVID-19 infection that nearly cost him his life.

Capt. Hugo Sosa, a 29-year veteran of the department, spent 44 days in hospital, where he survived by being intubated and suffered a lung collapse and two strokes, CBS2 reported.

He then spent a month at Burke Rehabilitation Hospital in White Plains, undergoing physical therapy that taught him to walk again.

"It means everything to us, to me, my family, my friends," an excited Sosa told CBS2 when he left Burke, wearing an FDNY soccer jersey.

"It is a long way, but we are going to make it," he added.

After contracting the virus in late March, Sosa spent weeks at White Plains Hospital before being released on May 15 and transported to the nearby rehabilitation center, where he spent another month learning to walk and talk, CBS2 reported.

During his career at FDNY, Sosa served as first responder and as a member of his Training Office, where he worked providing free CPR training to New Yorkers.

Most recently, he worked on the Emergency Medical Dispatch team, where he deployed resources for 911 calls.

"Captain Hugo Sosa is a dedicated, loved and respected member of the Department who has served the FDNY in many ways," said Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro in a statement in May when Hugo was released from White Plains.

Sosa left the rehab center the same day that his twin sons celebrated their 14th birthday.

As Sosa hugged her children, her coworkers, family, and friends cheered her back home.

"He has not fully recovered, but he is on his way because of the staff here at Burke, who are phenomenal and dedicated in what they do," Sosa's wife Blanca Delgado-Sosa told the station.