New York City firefighters confiscated about $ 2,700 in fireworks from a single illegal Manhattan vendor on Friday night, taking its toll on a black market trade that has kept city dwellers awake at night.

The explosives were seized when the sheriffs arrested 23-year-old Zhang Kaixiong, authorities said, accusing him of reckless danger and illegal fireworks trafficking.

The photos of the confiscated fireworks showed them in packages with names including "Ultimate 4th Shell Show" and "Barely Legal … Lock and Load".

Fireworks are illegal in the city due to their dangerousness, including pets.