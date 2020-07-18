FDNY EMT out of service commits suicide

An out-of-service FDNY EMT killed themselves on Long Island this week, marking at least the third EMT in the city to die by suicide this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

EMT Brandon Dorsa, 36, died Wednesday after serving the city in the department for nearly six years, authorities confirmed.

"The Department mourns the loss of EMT Brandon Dorsa, appointed on October 6, 2014 and assigned to EMS Dispatch Operations," the FDNY said in a statement.

Dorsa had suffered serious psychological and physical injuries when an SUV rammed her Brooklyn ambulance in 2015, according to news of the resulting lawsuit, for which she won a $ 11.5 million settlement.

In April, new EMT John Mondello, 23, was fatally shot in Astoria; In June, Lt. Matthew Keene, 38, was fatally shot in Nyack.

Oren Barzilay, president of FDNY EMS Local 2507, the union representing the department's emergency medical service workers, said the union has been lobbying for years for increased support for trauma in the workplace, especially after that the pandemic hit the city.

"We are saddened to hear that another FDNY EMT has taken his life," Barzilay said in a statement. “PTSD is very common among EMS providers, not only here in New York but throughout our country, even more so in recent months.

"EMS needs additional resources to help us deal with the exposure that EMT and paramedics face on a daily basis," Barzilay said, adding, "The increasing level of seeing death on a daily basis and, in addition, poverty wages, combine everything. This has been shown to affect those on the front line. "

The city's suicide prevention hotline number is 1-888-NYC-WELL (1-888-692-9355).