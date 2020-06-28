FDNY Marshals arrest 2 men with $ 4,500 in illegal fireworks

Two men were arrested in Manhattan on Saturday for allegedly possessing a lot of illegal fireworks, the FDNY said.

The confiscated packages were stamped with names including "American Badass" and "Uproar".

Trapped fire marshals Anthony Quezada, 28, and Hugo Figueroa, 30, during an investigation into the auditory chaos that has plagued the streets of Gotham every night this month.

Quezada and Figueroa are accused of reckless danger and illegal fireworks trafficking, the department said.

Photos released by FDNY showed dozens of boxes of explosives in the back of a vehicle. The cache was apparently valued at $ 4,500, authorities said.

Two men were arrested on Staten Island Tuesday for allegedly possessing a treasure of $ 6,000 from illegal fireworks, the FDNY said.

Disgusted drivers honked their car horns near the Gracie Mansion on Monday night to send Mayor Bill de Blasio a message about the pyrotechnic outlaws.

The next day, the mayor announced the formation of a task force, which is not directed at pyromaniacs, but focuses on fireworks providers and distributors.

Between June 1 and June 21, a whopping 8,967 complaints about the burning racket were reported to the city's 311 system, compared to just 28 the previous year.

The FDNY encourages all New Yorkers to call 311 to anonymously report the use, delivery, or sale of fireworks. If you see something dangerous, call 911.