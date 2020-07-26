FDNY rescues 4 from Brooklyn fire

Four people were rescued Saturday from a burning Brooklyn apartment, with a semi-conscious victim so desperate to escape that they were found with their heads hanging from an eighth-floor window.

A second person was found unconscious in the house's burning living room at 180 Wortman Ave., while another was unconscious in a bedroom closet and a fourth person was under a mattress in a back room, the veteran said. FDNY Lieutenant George for 13 years. Mueller, who discovered two of the victims.

Conditions were "pretty bad," said Mueller, 36, who described "zero visibility."

"You would literally have to be on top of [the victims], face to face" to find them, he added.

It took 60 firefighters less than an hour to put out the flames, and Mueller estimated the rescue itself was "just a few minutes," but "it felt like forever."

Firefighter Khalid Lewis, 29, a ladder 107 colleague who helped rescue a person, called the dramatic rescue "emotional."

"We got there and we were on our knees, crawling," he said. "We are all hoping for the best, praying for the victims."

Lewis Mueller joined firefighter Khalid Lee, 28, who found the person under the mattress.

“This is what we train for. … I just hope everyone can get home safely, "said Lee.

The victims were taken to Brookdale Hospital.