Fearing Trump's interference, FBI agents hid copies of Russia's investigative documents.

In response to these concerns, the FBI took extraordinary, and previously undisclosed, measures to protect its investigations.

From Comey's first meetings with Trump, shortly after winning the presidency, the FBI director raised doubts about his new boss's behavior, about Trump's "loyalty" demands, and even more puzzling, his request that the Office abandon your Flynn investigation. Comey's conversations with Trump had been so distressing that the director began writing contemporary summaries of his interactions and sharing them with a handful of top Office officials. Now, suddenly, Comey was out, and the question arose of what to do with his notes on his conversations with the President.

The initial decision fell to Andrew McCabe, who was Comey's deputy and now the acting director of the FBI. McCabe thought Trump's behavior was problematic enough to be investigated for a possible obstruction of justice, and told his team to open a criminal case.

Given the hectic pace of events, McCabe couldn't be sure how long he would last as a director, so he wanted to get as much evidence as possible. Most importantly, he told investigative agents to post Comey's notes on SENTINEL, the FBI's case management software. McCabe knew that once the documents were in the system, they were virtually impossible to delete. With Comey's memos in the system, investigators would surely have access to them, even if McCabe himself had finally left.

In fact, FBI officials even went one step further. Once McCabe became director, Office employees became so concerned that Trump would try to close the investigation that they were hiding at least three copies of key documents, including Comey's memoranda, in remote locations around the Office. This was to ensure that, should Trump direct the end of these consultations, the documents could always be preserved, located and shared.

On May 17, eight days after Trump fired Comey, Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, announced that he had appointed Robert S. Mueller III, the director of the FBI from 2001 to 2013, to serve as special adviser. Rosenstein gave Mueller a broad mandate: to investigate ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, as well as any issues arising from his investigation. Mueller's team finally took possession of Comey's memoranda, and they proved to be important evidence in the report Mueller released two years later. As Mueller later found out, and included in his report, Trump seriously contemplated firing the special attorney on several occasions, so initial suspicions in the FBI about the president's true intentions were well-founded.

More recently, however, suspicions have generally been contrary. In recent months, the President has mobilized his administration and his supporters to demonstrate that the FBI investigation was flawed, or worse, since its inception. William Barr, Trump's attorney general, has ordered John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, to conduct a criminal investigation into the circumstances that led to the investigation, to determine whether FBI officials or any other person involved in misconduct from the beginning. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, chair of the Judicial Committee, also called for hearings on the origins of the investigation. The working assumption of these investigations appears to be that Trump was hurt by overzealous persecutors.

The truth, however, is precisely the opposite. The history of Mueller's investigation is, to a large extent, a history of fiscal restraint. And this was also true of the satellite investigation that touched Trump in the Southern District of New York. As both investigations unfolded, there was much speculation that prosecutors were analyzing Trump's financial history, including his tax returns.

But the truth, which was first reported here, is that neither Mueller nor Southern District prosecutors sought Trump's financial records or obtained his tax returns, as they had the opportunity to do so.

Why not? Why did prosecutors not obtain this evidence? After all, Trump had long been known to have trade ambitions in Russia; He had been trying to build a tower in Moscow since the 1980s. In fact, in 2015, while his presidential campaign was already underway, Trump signed a letter of intent to develop a building in Moscow. (The letter was not binding, and no money changed hands, but the deal was clear on Trump's ambitions.) At the same time, one of the central questions of the Russia investigation was why Trump was so solicitous with Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader. Trump not only praised Putin repeatedly, but encouraged Russia's efforts to support his 2016 campaign against Hillary Clinton.

As Mueller discovered, Russia did everything possible to do just that. The Internet Research Agency, a nominally private company in St. Petersburg with close ties to Putin, ran a social media campaign for Trump and against Clinton. And in an even more sinister and damaging way, the Russian Army's military intelligence wing hacked emails from the Democratic Party and John Podesta, Clinton's campaign chairman. His launch, through WikiLeaks as an intermediary, greatly damaged Clinton's chances against Trump.

Trump's high respect for Putin, and efforts by the Russian government on behalf of Trump, raised the obvious question of whether there were financial reasons at work. What were Trump's trade ties to Russia? Did Russia have a financial stake in Trump's candidacy? Did Trump have financial interests in Russia? Neither Mueller nor the Southern District discovered it.

Why did Mueller hold back?

According to Mueller's staff members, the special attorney's main reason for giving up a Trump financial investigation was somewhat abstract. He was referring to the legal concept of mood, specifically, the difference between corrupt intention and motive. Most of the federal crimes, and certainly all the ones Mueller was investigating, are what are known as "intentional" crimes. To be convicted of an intentional crime, the defendant must know that what he is doing is wrong. For prosecutors, it is generally fairly easy to prove the intention: the defendant's attempts at secrecy, or lying or covering up his actions, are usually sufficient to prove the intention.

If there were ever a Trump prosecution, prosecutors believed, there would be no problem in proving the intention.

Motive is related to intention, but it is a much broader concept. The defendant's motive for committing a crime could include financial gain, jealous rivalry, or an unhappy childhood. When a criminal case is filed, prosecutors often find it helpful to prove the defendant's motive, but the law does not require it. It is only necessary to prove the intention. Mueller's prosecutors thought Trump's financial records and tax returns were possible, not intentional, so they thought they didn't need the evidence.

There was another factor. As a special attorney, Mueller's jurisdiction was limited by his letter from Rosenstein. Rosenstein had ordered Mueller to investigate "any link and / or coordination between the Russian government and the people associated with" the Trump campaign. Trump's financial records were not directly relevant to that issue. To look up financial records, and especially tax returns, Mueller would have had to ask Rosenstein to expand his jurisdiction.

Rosenstein never denied any of Mueller's requests, but Mueller could not be sure that he could justify this expansion to Rosenstein. Even in fraud investigations, it's unusual for Justice Department prosecutors to seek their subjects' tax returns, especially when, like here, Mueller had no evidence that Trump had cheated on his taxes. (Of course, Trump refused to disclose his tax returns voluntarily, as all presidential candidates had done for more than a generation; this was suspicious behavior on the part of Trump, but not actual evidence that he committed a crime.)

Mueller thought that if he tried to extend his mandate to analyze Trump's possible financial misdeeds, that would look like a fishing expedition, which he was determined to avoid. So Mueller and his team never discovered the nature, if any, of Trump's financial ties to Russia.

Michael Cohen and the & # 39; Deep State & # 39;

The Southern District of New York, the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan, only participated in the investigation due to an act of restriction by Mueller and his team.

Early in Mueller's tenure, his staff became aware of the possible criminal activity of Michael Cohen, who was working as Trump's personal lawyer. Shortly before the 2016 election, Cohen had arranged a $ 130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress, in exchange for her silence on a brief relationship she had with Trump. This was a possible illegal contribution to the campaign. (Trump has denied the matter.)

Cohen had also engaged in questionable financial business on his own. In early 2018, Mueller decided that these areas were outside his jurisdiction and shared the evidence with the Southern District of New York. Manhattan prosecutors, in turn, went after Cohen aggressively, obtaining search warrants for his office and home in April of that year.

At the time, many news reports suggested that Southern District prosecutors, who have a reputation for independence and aggressiveness, posed a major threat to Trump. This was also because Manhattan prosecutors were not limited by any kind of Rosenstein directive. They could follow the evidence wherever it leads.

Surely, it was speculated, the Southern District would use its Cohen investigation to investigate Trump's financial affairs, including his tax returns. Trump himself, who reacted furiously to the raid on his lawyer's properties, seemed concerned about that possibility.

Still, what Trump did not know, and what the breathless news coverage of the Cohen raid did not acknowledge, was that the investigation of Michael Cohen's Southern District … was an investigation of Michael Cohen. It was not, and never would be, an investigation of Donald Trump.

Prosecutors in New York displayed the same caution and restraint that Mueller's team showed in Washington. It is almost part of the DNA of seasoned prosecutors to carefully walk beyond areas where they can identify specific criminal behavior. This was why Trump's repeated invocations of Mueller's Democratic staff affiliations, while understandable, were misunderstood. (Most of Mueller's attorneys had made campaign contributions to Democrats over the years.)

More important than Mueller's team's political leanings was their professional training as prosecutors, and those honed instincts limited their ambitions. The same was true for prosecutors in New York. Despite the rumors (and the hopes of Trump's political opponents), prosecutors in the Southern District never sought or obtained Trump's tax returns or cited his financial records, at Deutsche Bank or anywhere else.

His reluctance to dig deeper into Trump's behavior or finances was also reinforced by the views of the Office of Legal Counsel, in 1973 and 2000, which impeded the prosecution of an acting president. If the Southern District couldn't press charges against Trump anyway, it was thought, there was no point in examining his behavior, especially since none of it, on the surface, seemed criminal.

Trump, on the other hand, viewed Cohen's foray as more than just another unfair attack on him, but rather as part of a continuum of harassment he had experienced since winning the election. The President believed that the deep state, or, as he sometimes called it, the "twisted and insane deep state", had mobilized against him from day one.

The FBI's Comey turned on him even before the inauguration. John Brennan, Obama director of the CIA, became a harsh critic of MSNBC. ("Deep state henchman," Trump called Brennan.) Attorney General Jeff Sessions' recusal opened the door for Rosenstein to name Mueller, who in turn turned the "13 angry Democrats" against him. As for Don McGahn, the "lying bastard" who was his White House attorney, he was the man of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, an established figure, a New York Times favorite; All of this, in Trump's opinion, was why McGahn turned against him.

With Cohen's investigation, Trump thought the Southern District was also revealed as a deep-state outpost. Trump had fired Preet Bharara, the previous US attorney there, after promising to keep him. As president, Trump took the unusual step of interviewing the man who became his replacement, Geoffrey Berman. (Presidents rarely interview U.S. attorney candidates.) But Berman withdrew from Cohen's investigation (for reasons still unexplained), which meant the case was overseen by his deputy, Robert Khuzami, who had named for the Obama era. I work at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In other words, as the president saw it, the two Trump-nominees who should have been protecting him, Sessions and Berman, had recused themselves and left him at the mercy of the deep state. Of course, implicit in Trump's deep state theory was that he had never done anything to deserve scrutiny from the FBI, CIA, or Justice Department. For Trump, his own innocence was a fact.

Indeed, despite all of Trump's complaints about the "witch hunts" that haunted him, he had much to be thankful for in the way the investigations of Mueller and the Southern District were conducted. It was true that in the early days of Russia's investigation, FBI officials took extraordinary measures to protect their investigation, and their evidence, from the possibility of presidential interference.

But once the investigations began in earnest, both Mueller and the Southern District refused to take the most aggressive and possibly appropriate steps to delve into the Trump story. If the president's financial records and tax returns contained any incriminating secrets or information, prosecutors never found them, because they never searched.