Fears of coronavirus & # 39; apocalyptic & # 39; they are feared in major cities, as most populated states reach record numbers

Florida and Texas announced Wednesday that they had registered more than 5,000 new Covid-19 cases the day before, a new daily registry. California reported more than 7,000 cases, erasing a record reached a day earlier.

In Texas, if the case's current trajectory continues, Houston could be the hardest hit city in the US with numbers rivaling those of Brazil. The number of infections is also increasing in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the Baylor College of Medicine's National School of Tropical Medicine.

"Large metropolitan areas appear to be increasing very rapidly and some of the models are about to be apocalyptic," Hotez told CNN's Anderson Cooper.

Models show Houston could have a four-fold increase in the number of daily cases by July 4, he said, adding that states must act to stop community broadcasting.

"That is really concerning and as those numbers increase, we are seeing proportional increases in the number of ICU admissions and hospitalizations," he said. "You get to the point of overwhelming ICUs and that's when mortality increases."

Hotez is also a professor of pediatrics and molecular virology and microbiology, and is working on a possible Covid-19 vaccine.

Governors issue pleas to residents

Florida, Texas, and California account for 27.4% of the 328 million people living in the U.S., according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

And while some politicians say the highest number of cases is due to increased evidence, that is not the case, said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

As new cases and hospitalizations skyrocket, Texas Governor Greg Abbott urged people to stay home.

"Because the spread is so widespread right now, there is never a reason for you to have to leave your home," Abbott told CNN affiliate KBTX. "Unless you need to go out, the safest place for you is your home."

Authorities encouraged the use of masks and social distancing in places like bars that are often overcrowded. New state actions could be announced if the virus continues to spread at this rate, Abbott said.

In the nation's most populous state, Governor Gavin Newsom pleaded with Californians to think of others wearing masks, keeping a safe distance, and washing their hands regularly.

He told residents to "love your neighbors, like yourselves, please," and urged younger people to be especially cautious.

"Be careful with mom and dad, and be careful with your mother-in-law, your father-in-law, your grandparents," she said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has attributed the increase to more evidence, but others say community broadcasting is playing a key role as the state reopens. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he will ask the city commission to impose a civil fine of up to $ 250 for those who do not wear a mask in public.

Miami implemented an order requiring face masks or covers in public this week.

"Going out in public without a mask is like drunk driving," said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at George Washington University. "If you don't hurt yourself. You can kill someone else."

Some states are extending restrictions

Arizona is also seeing the highest number of new cases per capita of any state in the country. According to a data analysis from Johns Hopkins University CNN, it has had more new cases per capita than any other state besides New York or New Jersey.

The state has added about 2,700 new cases per day during the seven days that ended Tuesday. Adjusted for population, that's about 38 new cases per 100,000 people per day.

In Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards said he plans to issue a new proclamation on Thursday extending the Phase 2 restrictions under the current order for another 28 days.

"Simply put, we are headed in the wrong direction. We have more cases than we can justify just because they are doing more testing," Edwards said.

Cases increase in at least 26 states

At least 26 states are seeing an increase in cases compared to the previous week, data from Johns Hopkins University show. Those states are Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington , West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

In recent days, city and state leaders have announced that the cases appear to be shifting to younger groups. They highlighted instances that include parties and bars as sources of recent groups.

Texas has temporarily suspended alcohol permits for at least 12 bars that violated coronavirus protocols.