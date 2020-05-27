Feature film MCU Fan Movie is the endgame sequel you want

A new fan movie addresses the final mission of Captain America (Chris Evans) before retiring at the end of Avengers Endgame. The movie directed by Joe and Anthony Russo not only concluded the Infinity Saga, but also served as the swan song for some of the MCU's founding heroes, including the Super Soldier. While the character had his happy ending, there is still a narrative opportunity for him as detailed in this new movie.

After Thanos was defeated at the end of Final gameSteve Rogers had one last mission: to return the six Infinity Stones to their original places, as Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) promised to the Ancient One, so as not to create alternative timelines. Using the additional Pym particles he smuggled in and a new Quantum Tunnel mechanism, he accomplished what had to be done. When he returned to the MCU primary timeline, he was much older. Apparently, he had lived a full life with Peggy (Hayley Atwell) when he finished returning all the gems and only returned to deliver the shield to Falcon (Anthony Mackie). This was never fully addressed in the MCU, and if fans were asked, it could be the premise of a new project.

Related: Thor makes a big location mistake in Avengers: Infinity War (Twice)

YouTube content creator ItsJustSomeRandomGuy proves this by creating a movie with action figures depicting what may have happened to Cap when he returned the six Infinity Stones in Final game. The channel previously released snippets of its creation in recent months, but this is the first time it has assembled the full cut for public delight. Check it out below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rwdxU1cRig (/ embed)

As satisfying as it was to see Steve reunite with Peggy in Final gameCaptain America's ultimate fate has prompted a series of questions about exactly how time travel works in the MCU. Russians have conflicting responses with writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The former believes that Steve created a new timeline when he decided to stick with Peggy, while the latter theorizes that it is essentially part of the same MCU continuity, resulting in two Steve Rogers in the franchise all this time. The idea for this Marvel Studios spin-off has been raised by fans since the movie released last year, most recently Red Skull actor Ross Marquand released the same thing. However, with Phase 4 and some projects in Phase 5 already on the record, there is currently no indication that this will happen.

Frankly, the chances of this happening are still very slim right now. Marvel Studios is trying to get away from Infinity Saga. Bring Evans back to repeat the role soon after Avengers Endgame It's not something the MCU is looking to do right now, as they are more focused on transitioning to Phase 4 and beyond. Perhaps the franchise would be more willing to revisit the idea in a few years once the universe is fully established with new key heroes leading the pack.

More: Endgame's return to the battle of New York showed how each avenger changed

Source: ItsJustSomeRandomGuy

Tom Cruise movie filmed in real outer space finds its director