Fed economists defend negative interest rates in the United States

In theory, negative interest rates would motivate more people and businesses to borrow money, which should stimulate the economy. Critics argue that negative rates would penalize people trying to save money, as well as big banks by forcing them to make unprofitable loans.
Investigators at the Fed's St. Louis branch wrote in a report late last month that the combination of "aggressive monetary and fiscal policies is necessary for the United States to achieve a V-shaped recovery."
Negative rates and more fiscal stimulus could boost the economy
Wen and Reinbold argue that negative rates may need to be sustained for years to be fully effective.
"These policies must also continue even as the crisis is about to end to provide new momentum, leading to a more robust recovery," they wrote, adding that there really should be negative rates and more federal government spending. The Fed cannot do it alone.
"Aggressive monetary policy, like negative interest rates, can be ineffective on its own without aggressive fiscal stimulus," wrote Yi and Reinbold.
Powell has called for more fiscal stimulus, but did not advocate advocating negative interest rates. There are good reasons for that.
There are also legitimate concerns that negative rates will severely harm the profits of big banks in the United States. Sub-zero rates would reduce margins on banks' loan arms. That could make them lend less, which could be catastrophic for the economy.
Does the Fed still need to be as aggressive after a strong employment report?
Some economists talk again about the possibility of a rapid and steep V-shaped recovery.
The odds are still against a rate hike this year, but some experts say the Fed doesn't want to be caught in an environment where it has to keep rates so low for the past time.
Covid-19 still poses a great risk to public health, especially as economies reopen, and a resurgence of cases could strike even more blows to the economy and markets.
Negative rates are probably a last resort for the Federal Reserve. But the Federal Reserve chairman may need to take more unconventional steps if the recovery is jeopardized.
"Powell has pointed out that negative interest rates are not on the cards at this time," Steve Rick, chief economist at CUNA Mutual Group, said in a report. "However, if a second wave of the virus hits later this year and the economy suffers another slump before it can get back on its knees, more drastic monetary measures may be necessary."