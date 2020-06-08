Fed economists defend negative interest rates in the United States

In theory, negative interest rates would motivate more people and businesses to borrow money, which should stimulate the economy. Critics argue that negative rates would penalize people trying to save money, as well as big banks by forcing them to make unprofitable loans.

Fed President Jerome Powell has repeatedly resisted pressure to lower interest rates below zero, even when central banks in Europe and Japan have turned negative. Powell has also had to reject President Donald Trump's requests for negative rates.

The Fed has already released trillions of dollars in stimulus to help struggling consumers, businesses, and local governments cope with economic damage from Covid-19, but some economists say it needs to consider sub-zero rates to achieve a sustainable recovery. .

Investigators at the Fed's St. Louis branch wrote in a report late last month that the combination of "aggressive monetary and fiscal policies is necessary for the United States to achieve a V-shaped recovery."

"Aggressive policy means that the United States will need to consider negative interest rates and aggressive government spending, such as infrastructure spending," said Yi Wen, an economist at the St. Louis Federal Reserve, and Brian Reinbold, a research associate, in the report. . .

Negative rates and more fiscal stimulus could boost the economy

Wen and Reinbold argue that negative rates may need to be sustained for years to be fully effective.

"These policies must also continue even as the crisis is about to end to provide new momentum, leading to a more robust recovery," they wrote, adding that there really should be negative rates and more federal government spending. The Fed cannot do it alone.

"Aggressive monetary policy, like negative interest rates, can be ineffective on its own without aggressive fiscal stimulus," wrote Yi and Reinbold.

Most economists expect the Fed to resist zeroing. But there are still some who say the central bank will eventually follow Europe and Japan down that path. Bankrate chief financial analyst Greg McBride even said in a report Monday that he believes negative rates are "inevitable" in the United States.

Powell has called for more fiscal stimulus, but did not advocate advocating negative interest rates. There are good reasons for that.

Negative rates in Japan have not led to an economic revival: that economy has remained relatively stagnant for the past three decades. Rates have been below zero in Europe since 2014, and that has hurt savers and created massive problems for giant European financial institutions like German bank ( DB ) .

There are also legitimate concerns that negative rates will severely harm the profits of big banks in the United States. Sub-zero rates would reduce margins on banks' loan arms. That could make them lend less, which could be catastrophic for the economy.

Does the Fed still need to be as aggressive after a strong employment report?

US banks USA They are in a better financial position now than at the height of the 2008 global financial crisis. After all, many of the Fed's stimulus efforts are aimed at encouraging banks to lend more. But banks would be affected by lower rates.

The surprisingly strong May jobs report may also convince the Fed that some of its actions are already having the desired result and that it does not need to resort to such drastic measures as reducing rates below zero.

Some economists talk again about the possibility of a rapid and steep V-shaped recovery.

Traders are assessing a 12% chance of a small rate hike at the Fed meeting on Wednesday. That's more than just a 3% chance of a raise a week ago and a 0% chance of a rate increase. one month ago.

The odds are still against a rate hike this year, but some experts say the Fed doesn't want to be caught in an environment where it has to keep rates so low for the past time.

"We don't expect a return to the extended zero rate period from 2008 to 2016, but it's best measured in quarters, adding up to a couple of years at most," said Deborah Cunningham, chief investment officer for global liquidity markets. for Federated Hermes, in a report last week.

Covid-19 still poses a great risk to public health, especially as economies reopen, and a resurgence of cases could strike even more blows to the economy and markets.

Negative rates are probably a last resort for the Federal Reserve. But the Federal Reserve chairman may need to take more unconventional steps if the recovery is jeopardized.

"Powell has pointed out that negative interest rates are not on the cards at this time," Steve Rick, chief economist at CUNA Mutual Group, said in a report. "However, if a second wave of the virus hits later this year and the economy suffers another slump before it can get back on its knees, more drastic monetary measures may be necessary."