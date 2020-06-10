Fed pledges to keep foot on accelerator until "tremendous difficulties" subside

That means it could take years for interest rates to rise again. The Federal Reserve "dot diagram", reflecting the central bank's policymakers' forecasts, shows no rate increase this year or in 2021. Even in 2022, most policymakers believe that rates will remain at current rate levels.

Shares rose briefly after the central bank's announcement. Lower interest rates allow companies to borrow at lower rates, which is good for the stock market.

The Fed also said it would increase its purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities to keep the market running smoothly.

"For now, it gives the market what it wanted and needed," said Drew Matus, chief market strategist at MetLife Investment Management.