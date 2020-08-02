Federal court rejects Stormy Daniels defamation lawsuit against Trump

A federal appeals court has rejected a defamation lawsuit that Stormy Daniels filed against President Trump for his 2018 tweet calling it "a total scam."

The ruling of the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals confirms an earlier 2018 ruling that dismisses the lawsuit alleging that Trump's comments amounted to an opinion protected by the First Amendment.

Daniels, who claims she had a love affair with Trump, which he denies, said she was approached in 2011 by a man who threatened her to remain silent about the alleged relationship.

The case stems from Trump's tweeted response to the alleged threat.

Trump retweeted parallel photos of Stormy's ex-husband and the sketch released by his then attorney Michael Avenatti of the alleged menace, noting that they both looked like the same man.

"A sketch about a nonexistent man," Trump tweeted.

"A total scam playing the fake news media for fools (but they know it)!"

Daniels had argued that Trump's comments portrayed her as a liar, but the Ninth Circuit judges disagreed.

"Seen through the eyes of an objectively reasonable reader, the tweet here reflects Trump's opinion on the implications of the supposedly similar appearances of Ms. Clifford's ex-husband and the man in the sketch," the ruling said. cut.

"Because the tweet juxtaposing the two images was displayed immediately below Mr. Trump's tweet, the reader was provided with the information underlying the allegedly defamatory claim and was free to draw his own conclusions."

Daniels also claimed that Trump accused her of participating in a crime with the reference to "scam," but the judge also rejected that charge.