Federal government offices should move if DC becomes state, says Grenell

Richard Grenell, the former acting director of National Intelligence, weighed this week's vote Sunday night on a bill to admit Washington, D.C., as the country's 51st state.

"DC was designed to be a temporary place where politicians would go for a short period of time and then return to their homes to live under the laws they created," he tweeted. "DC is too big, too deep-rooted, too insular and too out of touch."

His tweet was in response to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, who tweeted in favor of granting him district status, "Washington, DC, has more than 700,000 residents, more than Wyoming or Vermont, and its residents pay taxes federal. But they do not have the same voice in our government. It's time for D.C. "

The bill, introduced by Senator Tom Carper, D-Del., On February 28 and co-sponsored by 29 senators. The District of Columbia would be reduced to blocks containing the White House, the Capitol, the Supreme Court and the National Mall and the remaining areas would become the state of New Columbia.

Many Republicans have opposed D.C. because the area would probably elect only Democrats. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won 90 percent of D.C.'s votes in 2016.

The last time a D.C. state bill was filed It was in 1993 and he was defeated in the 277-153rd house. While the bill is expected to pass the Democratic House, it is likely that the Republican-controlled Senate will pass.

"If DC becomes a state, then bureaucracies and federal government offices should move to other states," said Grenell. "No state should get all the federal jobs."

Associated Press contributed to this report.