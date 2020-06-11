Federal judge bans ICE from making arrests in New York courts

A federal judge in Manhattan on Wednesday ordered agents of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) to stop making arrests in state courts and criticized the agency's past behavior on the matter.

Judge Jed Rakoff issued a 24-page ruling that ICE's tactics amounted to "disturbing and intimidating intrusions," and blamed the agency for overly relying on an executive order issued by the Trump administration.

"Regardless of what ICE may have believed, the Executive Order did not, in fact, compel the agency to undertake its widening of the scope of arrests in court," he wrote.

ICE had made 173 arrests in state courts in 2019, according to immigration advocates. That is much higher than the 28 arrests made in 2016, The New York Daily News reported.

New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted about the decision Wednesday, saying it will help protect immigrant communities while promoting the cause of justice.

"BREAKING: We won our lawsuit against the Trump Administration to end its illegal policy of making ICE arrests in New York courts," he wrote. "This is a victory in our fight to protect immigrant communities and ensure that justice is done. Thank you BrooklynDA for your partnership."