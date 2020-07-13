Federal judge blocks Georgia abortion law

A federal judge permanently blocked Georgia's 2019 "heartbeat" abortion law on Monday, finding it violates the United States Constitution.

Federal District Judge Steve Jones ruled against the state in a lawsuit filed by abortion providers and an advocacy group. Jones had temporarily blocked the law in October, and it never went into effect. The new ruling permanently prohibits the state from enforcing House Law 481.

Georgia's move sought to ban abortions once a "detectable human heartbeat" was present, with some limited exceptions. Ultrasound can detect cardiac activity at six weeks of pregnancy, before many women realize they are pregnant, according to a legal challenge. The bill narrowly passed the Georgia General Assembly amid intense lobbying for and against.

Those who challenged the lawsuit said the ruling shows their claim that the measure was unconstitutional. The lead plaintiff, SisterSong, an Atlanta-based group fighting against abortion restrictions on behalf of African American women and other women of color, called it "a great victory for bodily autonomy."

"No one should have to live in a world where their bodies and their reproductive decisions are controlled by the state," SisterSong executive director Monica Simpson said in a statement.

Republican Governor Brian Kemp, who has supported the restriction, immediately promised an appeal.

"We will appeal the court's decision," Kemp said in a statement. "Georgia values ​​life and we will continue to fight for the rights of the unborn."

However, the prospects for an appeal are uncertain, considering that the United States Supreme Court last month lifted other Louisiana abortion restrictions.

Women in Georgia can currently seek an abortion during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Both the state and those challenging the law asked Jones to rule without trial, saying there were no disputed facts. Jones granted the challengers' motions for summary judgment and denied the state's motions, finding that the law violated the 14th Amendment.

"The court rejects the state defendants' argument that the statutory purpose relates solely to" promoting fetal well-being, "" Jones wrote. Instead, HB 481's specific references to Roe v. Wade and & # 39; abortion-related background & # 39; … lends support to the plaintiffs' argument that the purpose of HB 481 was to prohibit or de facto prohibit abortion. "

Jones refused to put any part of the law into effect, which would also have given the fetus personality, granting him the same legal rights that people have after birth. For example, a mother could have claimed a fetus as a dependent to reduce taxes.

Precedent by the United States Supreme Court has held for nearly five decades that states cannot ban abortion before the viability of a fetus, and given that Georgia law makes it unconstitutional, opponents of the law argued . The state argued that the law promoted fetal well-being. It was widely regarded as one of several attempts to create new legal challenges to abortion after two new conservative judges were upheld in the Supreme Court. The superior court, by a 5-4 ruling on June 29, overturned another one of those challenges involving Louisiana regulations.

The legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia, one of the groups that filed the lawsuit, said any appeal would be unsuccessful.

"The district court blocked Georgia's abortion ban because it violates more than 50 years of Supreme Court record and does not trust women to make their own personal decisions," Sean Young said in a statement. "This case has always been about one thing: letting it decide. Now it is up to the state to decide whether to appeal this decision and prolong this lawsuit."

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, said he would appeal the ruling, but declined to comment further.

At least eight states passed so-called heartbeat bills in 2019, including Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Tennessee. South Carolina is still considering one. All of the new bans joined the fate of previous heartbeat abortion bans in Arkansas, North Dakota and Iowa by being blocked at least temporarily by judges. The Louisiana ban would not go into effect unless a court upholds Mississippi law.

In a separate ruling Monday, a U.S. District Judge in Tennessee blocked a Tennessee law that Republican Governor Bill had signed hours earlier prohibiting abortion at six weeks of pregnancy and prohibiting abortions on the basis of race, sex or diagnosis of Down syndrome.