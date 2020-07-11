Federal judge blocks new requirement for abortion coverage payments under Obamacare







The decision marks a setback in the Trump administration's longstanding efforts to limit access to abortion through federal programs. Planned Parenthood of Maryland and several people who buy health insurance from their state exchanges filed the lawsuit in February, with attorneys from the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation representing the plaintiffs.

US District Judge Catherine Blake in Maryland found that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rule was in conflict with a section of the Affordable Care Act that prohibits "unreasonable barriers" to health care because "it makes it more difficult for consumers to pay for insurance because they now have to keep track of two separate bills."

Policyholders who helped file the lawsuit "are in danger of losing non-Hyde abortion coverage if states allow issuers to cancel coverage and if issuers decide the 'separate billing' rule is too onerous "Blake wrote.

Due to the Hyde Amendment, which dates from 1976, federal funds are already prohibited to be used for abortions, except in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the woman. Under existing regulations of the Affordable Care Act, participating insurers can cover abortions, but members' payments for those services cannot be covered by federal funds and must be kept in "a separate account consisting solely of such payments. "