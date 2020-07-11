Federal judge blocks new requirement for abortion coverage payments under Obamacare

US District Judge Catherine Blake in Maryland found that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rule was in conflict with a section of the Affordable Care Act that prohibits "unreasonable barriers" to health care because "it makes it more difficult for consumers to pay for insurance because they now have to keep track of two separate bills."
Policyholders who helped file the lawsuit "are in danger of losing non-Hyde abortion coverage if states allow issuers to cancel coverage and if issuers decide the 'separate billing' rule is too onerous "Blake wrote.
Due to the Hyde Amendment, which dates from 1976, federal funds are already prohibited to be used for abortions, except in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the woman. Under existing regulations of the Affordable Care Act, participating insurers can cover abortions, but members' payments for those services cannot be covered by federal funds and must be kept in "a separate account consisting solely of such payments. "
The Department of Health and Human Services, CMS's parent agency, released the new rule in December 2019, stating that it "better aligns with the intention of Congress of (participating insurers) to collect two separate payments, one for the coverage of (relevant) abortion services, and one for coverage of all other covered services. " The rule was originally scheduled to go into effect on June 27, but CMS extended the deadline by 60 days until August 26 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Blake found that the rule's potential alignment with the intent of Congress "appears to be minimal," noting that the ACA "does not specify a method of compliance" among differentiated payments.
"The record indicates that the rule is likely to cause confusion for members and may lead some members to lose health insurance," Blake said, adding that "even if members are not confused, they will have to spend more time reading. , understanding and paying two separate bills each month (or making arrangements through automatic payment to pay both bills). "
A HHS spokesperson told CNN that the department is reviewing the opinion.
Jennifer Popik, legislative director of the National Right to Life Committee, the country's largest pro-life group, said in a statement that the group was "disappointed" in the decision, calling the current ACA separation standard a gimmick of accounting. "
"The regulations of the Trump administration are simply aimed at enforcing the minimum requirements included in the clear language of the law," Popik added. "Americans need to know if and when they are paying for abortion coverage, and have the ability to see how much that coverage costs."
However, opponents of the rule applauded Friday's decision to safeguard access to medical care.
"Today is a great victory for people who need and deserve access to safe and legal abortion," said Alexis McGill Johnson, Planned Parenthood president and CEO, in a statement. "Abortion is essential health care, and this rule was an obvious attempt by the Trump administration to put it out of reach for millions of people in the country."
Margaret Murray, executive director of the Association of Community Affiliate Plans, a trade association for 60 Medicaid-focused health care plans, called the decision "a great victory for access to care" as the rule would have led to "plans to drop coverage." for abortion services, even if its affiliates want such coverage. "
"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten Americans and our health care system, we urge HHS to implement policies that promote access to care, not involve coverage in bureaucracy," he added.
Department rules that seek to regulate or restrict access to abortion have faced legal challenges, with mixed results.