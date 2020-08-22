federal-judge-effectively-blocks-a-175-guest-wedding-from-happening

(Newsdio) A New York couple who has been battling the state government in court for the right to hold a wedding with 175 guests — more people than allowed by state rules designed to curb the coronavirus — has decided to postpone the event, their attorney told Newsdio.

The Pamella Giglia-Joseph Durolek nuptials were scheduled for this Saturday at Arrowhead Golf Club in Akron, New York.

But on Friday, Judge Denny Chin of the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit granted the state’s emergency stay request, ruling that the wedding be halted until a panel of judges from the appeals court can hear the state’s motion for a stay at a later date. Chin did not, however, rule on whether the wedding violated state coronavirus guidelines.

That hearing is scheduled for August 25, three days after the Giglia-Durolek wedding was set to take place, the couple’s attorney, Tony Rupp, told Newsdio.

Rupp said the couple has chosen to postpone the wedding entirely until a later date.