Federal Judge Restricts Tear Gas Use By Denver Police In George Floyd Protests

A federal judge issued an order restricting the use of tear gas in the George Floyd protests by the Denver Police Department.

The department "has failed in its duty to monitor its own," Denver Federal Court Judge R. Brooke Jackson ruled Friday.

Jackson ruled that tear gas, pepper spray and pepper balls and rubber bullets can only be used if approved by commanding officers with the rank of captain or higher and only "authorizes the use of force in response to specific acts of violence or destruction of property that the commanding officer has personally witnessed, "Fox 31 Denver reported.

The city of Denver moved to court on Saturday to amend the temporary restraining order to include the lieutenants, according to the station. The order expires in 14 days.

Jackson issued the order in a lawsuit filed by four protesters accusing police of violating his constitutional rights during a recent protest over the death of Floyd, who died in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. .

The judge said he reviewed video of numerous incidents "in which officers used pepper spray on individual protesters who appeared to be standing peacefully, some of whom were speaking or yelling at officers, none of whom appeared to be involved in violence or destructive behavior, "ABC 7 Denver reported.

The ruling cites cases by Denver police officers targeting journalists and protesters, as well as doctors, according to the station.

The station also quoted Jackson writing that while he disagrees with those who used the protest as an excuse to commit crimes, "property damage is a small price to pay for constitutional rights, especially the constitutional right of the public to speak out against widespread injustice. "

"If the windows of a store need to be broken to prevent a protester's facial bones from breaking or permanent eye damage, that's more than fair trade," he said. "If a building must be graffiti to prevent the suppression of freedom of expression, it is fair trade. The threat to physical security and freedom of expression outweighs the threat to property," Jackson wrote.