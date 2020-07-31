Federal officials preparing to leave the governor of Portland, Oregon, says

The news comes a day after the Trump administration announced that it had reached an agreement with Brown to withdraw federal officials from downtown Portland. The Department of Homeland Security has said it will remain present there until it believes the federal locations there are secure.

The presence of federal agents, who arrived earlier this month, intensified tensions in the city, which has seen protracted and sometimes violent protests for the past two months over demands for racial justice and police accountability.

"And if they do, I will be very happy, and then slowly we can start to leave the city. If they don't, we will send the National Guard."

Federal agents used tear gas & # 39; widely and indiscriminately & # 39;

Trump and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said federal officials were in Portland to protect a federal courthouse downtown.

Live videos from last week showed federal agents dispersing tear gas and explosions from behind a heavy metal fence established as a barricade between the justice center and protesters. Before tear gas was released, a CNN team saw a large crowd of peaceful protesters chanting "Black lives matter" and waving their cell phone flashlights in the air as they listened to speeches.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler told reporters Thursday that federal agents have used CS gas, commonly called tear gas, "extensively, indiscriminately, and at night, and that is why it is intensifying the behavior we are seeing in the streets. "

He also apologized for the cases in which the Portland police used tear gas, which he said occurred "exactly twice in the month of July," in nonviolent protesters.

"I apologize to the non-violent protesters who were subjected to CS gas or LRAD (long-range acoustic devices)," he said. "It should never happen. I take personal responsibility and I'm sorry."

The mayor himself received tear gas in downtown Portland last Thursday, according to a video and Twitter posts by a New York Times journalist. The video shows Wheeler, wearing goggles and a face mask in the middle of a crowd of people, covering his nose and closing his eyes in distress as a cloud of tear gas passes him.

CNN reported last week that it was unknown who was responsible for the deployment of the tear gas and there is nothing to indicate that the mayor was the target.

Portland officers will remain

Earlier Thursday, before Trump's afternoon briefing, Wheeler said Brown personally assured him that "federal officials are leaving."

"I remain cautiously optimistic that the federal tactical teams deployed by the president to occupy this community are ready to go," Wheeler said. "We all agree here that since they arrived, things have only gotten worse."

Federal agents "must leave" Portland for downscaling to begin, the mayor said.

Wheeler said local officials will remain in place, adding that he wants protesters to know that he and other leaders have heard his complaints, and that he is committed to moving forward.

"We are in the midst of one of the best moments of transformation in our lives," he said. "We can write the future and this city will be proudly at the center of that transformation."

The current accountability and review system "is not acceptable," Wheeler said. He said he hopes the changes within the Portland Police Office are "more than aspirational."

Using these crowd control devices led Wheeler, for the first time in his term as mayor, to take tactical directives, he said, banning the use of LRAD and tear gas, except in life-saving circumstances.

Brown also expressed optimism about the changes in the city.