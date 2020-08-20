federal-prosecutors-charged-trump’s-former-campaign-adviser-and-three-others-with-defrauding-donors-in-a-border-wall-fundraising-campaign

Contents
- 1 Steve Bannon pleads not guilty
- 2 SOON: Bannon will have his initial court appearance
- 3 Bannon arrested on exiled Chinese dissident’s yacht, law enforcement officials say
- 4 2 members of Bannon’s border wall funding group raided by federal agents this morning
- 5 Here’s what one of the defendants bought with the donations, according to prosecutors
- 6 Steve Bannon was charged with fraud today. Here’s what we know right now.
- 7 Biden campaign: “No one needed a federal indictment to know that Steve Bannon is a fraud.”
- 8 Trump claims he knew “nothing” about border wall fundraising project
- 9 Trump calls Bannon’s arrest “a very sad thing”
Steve Bannon pleads not guilty
From Newsdio’s Erica Orden and Kara Scannell
Steve Bannon’s lawyer has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges contained in the indictment unsealed against Trump’s former campaign adviser on Thursday.
Prosecutor Nicolas Roos said Bannon was arrested this morning around 7: 15 a.m. ET on a “yacht” off the coast of Connecticut. He was transported to New York, where he arrived several hours later.
From the courthouse: Appearing by video conference, Bannon was wearing a white mask and a button down shirt. He was sunburned and rocked back and forth in his chair.
Bannon’s image was projected on the screen in one box with a law enforcement official in the corner of the screen. In another box the judge presided from a court room. Lawyers were not visible — they dialed in for the proceeding.
SOON: Bannon will have his initial court appearance
From Newsdio’s Kara Scannell
A court hearing in the case against Steve Bannon is expected at 4 p.m. ET today.
Bannon is not expected to be physically present in court for the initial appearance. Instead, he’s expected to appear virtually.
Earlier today, federal prosecutors charged Bannon and three others with defrauding donors in a border wall fundraising campaign. All four of the defendants are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Bannon arrested on exiled Chinese dissident’s yacht, law enforcement officials say
From Newsdio’s Kara Scannell
Steve Bannon was arrested at 7: 30 a.m. Thursday near Westbrook, Connecticut, on the yacht of exiled Chinese dissident Guo Wengui, according to two law enforcement officials.
Earlier Thursday, Newsdio reported that a law enforcement official said Bannon was arrested on a boat Thursday morning off the Eastern coast of Connecticut.
2 members of Bannon’s border wall funding group raided by federal agents this morning
From Newsdio’s Zachary Cohen
An associate of the border wall crowdfunding group “We Build the Wall” told Newsdio Thursday federal agents “raided” his recreational vehicle in Mesquite, Nevada, hours before prosecutors unsealed charges accusing others involved in the group, including Steve Bannon, of defrauding donors.
Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence — who are listed on the group’s website as part of the We Build the Wall team — were both served with warrants for their cellphones and subpoenas to appear before a grand jury, Stockton told Newsdio.
He and Lawrence have not been charged.
“In the predawn, heavily armed federal agents served Jennifer Lawrence and I with warrants for our cell phones and subpoenas to appear before a grand jury. We were in our RV in Mesquite Nevada. They took both of our cell phones and nothing else,” he said in a Twitter message.
Stockton said federal agents told him the warrants and subpoenas came from the Southern District of New York.
The raid occurred on the same day four of their former associates at We Build the Wall, including Bannon, were arrested and indicted by New York prosecutors for allegedly using hundreds of thousands of dollars donated to the online crowdfunding campaign for personal expenses, among other things.
Bannon and another defendant, Brian Kolfage, promised donors that the campaign — which ultimately raised more than $25 million — was “a volunteer organization” and that “100% of the funds raised…will be used in the execution of our mission and purpose,” according to the indictment unsealed Thursday.
But instead, according to prosecutors, Bannon, through a non-profit under his control, used more than $1 million from We Build the Wall to “secretly” pay Kolfage and cover hundreds of thousands of dollars in Bannon’s personal expenses.
Stockton told Newsdio that he a Lawrence are “still deciding on legal counsel.” He said they “remain extremely proud that we were able to deliver a segment of wall for all the people who donated to WBTW with the project in Sunland Park.”
“We are skeptical of the timing of the allegations but cannot comment on any specifics at this time,” he added.
Here’s what one of the defendants bought with the donations, according to prosecutors
From Newsdio’s Erica Orden and Kara Scannell
Steve Bannon and three other defendants are accused of defrauding donors in a border wall fundraising campaign, allegedly using hundreds of thousands of dollars donated to an online crowdfunding campaign called We Build the Wall for personal expenses, among other things.
Bannon and another defendant, Brian Kolfage, promised donors that the campaign, which ultimately raised more than $25 million, was “a volunteer organization” and that “100% of the funds raised…will be used in the execution of our mission and purpose,” according to the indictment unsealed Thursday.
But instead, according to prosecutors, Bannon, through a non-profit under his control, used more than $1 million from We Build the Wall to “secretly” pay Kolfage and cover hundreds of thousands of dollars in Bannon’s personal expenses.
Kolfage, according to the charges, spent more than $350,000 of the donations on personal expenses, including…
- Cosmetic surgery
- A luxury SUV
- A golf cart
- Payments toward a boat
- Home renovations
- Jewelry
- Personal tax payments
- Credit card debt.
Steve Bannon was charged with fraud today. Here’s what we know right now.
Steve Bannon, Trump’s former campaign adviser, was charged today with defrauding donors in a border wall fundraising campaign.
If you’re just reading in, here’s what we know about the case so far:
- What prosecutors say happened: Bannon and three other people —Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea — were indicted for allegedly using hundreds of thousands of dollars, donated to an online crowdfunding campaign called We Build the Wall, for personal expenses among other things.
- The charges: All four of the defendants are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
- About Bannon’s arrest: Bannon, 66, was arrested on a boat Thursday off the Eastern coast of Connecticut according to a law enforcement official. Bill Burck, an attorney for Bannon, declined to comment.
- Bannon’s relationship with Trump: Bannon was once an influential voice inside the White House as Trump’s chief strategist, until he was ousted by the President in August 2017. He had helped run Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and was credited as a driving force behind Trump’s populist appeal, nationalist ideology and controversial policies. Trump fired him in 2017, and the two had a falling-out in 2018 after Bannon was quoted calling an infamous 2016 meeting of a Russian lawyer and Trump campaign officials “treasonous.”
- What happens next: Bannon will make his initial court appearance in New York later Thursday, according to the US attorney’s office.
Biden campaign: “No one needed a federal indictment to know that Steve Bannon is a fraud.”
From Newsdio’s Sarah Mucha
During a press briefing with reporters, the Biden campaign’s Kate Bedingfield reacted to Steve Bannon’s indictment saying, “No one needed a federal indictment to know that Steve Bannon is a fraud.”
“Donald Trump has run the most corrupt administration in American history,” Bedingfield said in response to a question on Bannon from Newsdio. “He has consistently used his office to enrich himself, his family and his cronies so it’s, is it really any surprise that yet another one of the grifters he’s surrounded himself with and placed in the highest levels of government was just indicted? Sadly, it is not.”
She continued to draw a contrast between Biden and President Trump saying, “Look, I think the American people deserve better. They deserve somebody like Joe Biden in the White House, somebody who’s going to look out for their families, who’s going to put the interests of the country first.”
Trump claims he knew “nothing” about border wall fundraising project
From Newsdio’s Betsy Klein
President Trump said he felt “very badly” that his former campaign manager and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was arrested and indicted Thursday.
“Well I feel very badly. I haven’t been dealing with him for a long period of time,” Trump said, noting that he was “involved in our campaign” and “for a small part of the administration very early on.” Bannon served in the Trump administration from the inauguration through August 2017.
As for the border wall fundraising project at the center of the indictment, Trump claimed he knew “nothing” about it and did not know the people involved with it, even though other key allies are on its board.
“I know nothing about the project other than I didn’t like when I read about it, I didn’t like it. I said this is for government, this isn’t for private people, and it sounded to me like showboating and I think I let my opinion be very strongly stated at the time: I didn’t like it, it was showboating and maybe looking for funds, but you’ll have to see what happens. I think it’s a very sad thing for Mr. Bannon,” he said.
“I didn’t know any of the other people, either,” he added, reiterating that, “It’s sad.”
A reporter pressed Trump on the many allies who have been in legal trouble – Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Rick Gates, Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen, and now, Bannon, and what that says about his judgement. He declined to answer that question, instead repeating misinformation that there was “great lawlessness in the Obama administration, they spied on our campaign illegally.”
He later added that there should not be a privately-financed border wall, and he read about its construction problems, “where it was toppling.”
“I didn’t want to be associated with that, we built a very powerful wall,” he said, calling Bannon’s group’s wall “inferior” and “inappropriate.”
Watch:
Trump calls Bannon’s arrest “a very sad thing”
President Trump called the arrest of his former campaign adviser Steve Bannon “a very sad thing.”
Bannon was arrested this morning on a boat off the coast of Connecticut. He was charged, along with three associates, with defrauding donors in a border wall fundraising campaign.
Trump said he didn’t like the project, and called it “showboating.”
“I think it’s a very sad thing for Mr. Bannon. I think it’s surprising,” Trump said while speaking at the White House today. “I didn’t like that project.”
Watch: