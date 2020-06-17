Federalist Co-Founder Criticizes "Weeping Thugs on the Left" After Google Forces Site Comments to Close

Federalist co-founder Sean Davis told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Tuesday that his conservative news site had been the victim of "the unholy union of corrupt media and monopoly tech oligarchs" after NBC News apparently pressured Google to punish them for what was considered offensive coverage. of the Black Lives Matter movement.

NBC UNDER FIRE FOR PUSHING GOOGLE TO REMOVE CONSERVATIVE SITES FROM AD PLATFORM

In a report released Tuesday afternoon, NBC News claimed that Google "banned" The Federalist and ZeroHedge from Google Ads for "driving unsubstantiated claims" about the Black Lives Matter movement. Google later backed down, alleging that The Federalist "was never demonetized," adding: "We work with them to address issues on their site related to the comment section."

NBC reported that Google took action after the Center to Counter Digital Hate, a British nonprofit organization, notified them that 10 US-based websites. USA They planned to earn millions of dollars through Google Ads and published what the Center says are racist articles about protests after the death of George Floyd. However, it appears to have been NBC News' investigation into the matter that sparked Google's actions in the first place.

Davis said he was outraged at the hypocrisy of an American news organization partnering with a foreign entity to "remove the platform of an American media organization."

"We were subjected to all of these demands in 2016 and after getting rid of foreign interference in our elections and here we have a foreign unit on NBC … seeking with another left-wing foreign group to remove the platform of a US media organization, one that is supposed to be defended and made sacrosanct under the First Amendment, "Davis told Carlson.

Davis went on to say that the disinformation attempt "was being carried out by people who claim to be journalists, who claim to believe in freedom of expression and freedom of expression."

"And it's not just that someone came after us … the bullies on the left do this all the time to their enemies. They cannot win arguments, so they try to silence them, but see that this comes from real journalists who say believing in the First Amendment, that was remarkable. "

Davis added that the post has temporarily removed its comment sections to return to Google's "good thanks," but promised they would return soon.

