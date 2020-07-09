Federer saw his rival Nadal & # 39; grow, right in front of my eyes & # 39;

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have an unforgettable collection of contests on the court, including nine Grand Slam finals, and a healthy reserve of mutual respect off the court.

"I saw it grow before my eyes," Federer said in an interview with The Associated Press last year. "I always feel like he's one of the tennis players, players, that I could call and if I told him something, it would be a secret between the two of us. And I appreciate that we were able to build a relationship like that. ”

Each has played more games against Novak Djokovic, who leads his series face to face against the other members of the Big Three.

However, it is Roger vs Rafa who seems to be the rivalry that stands out above the rest. Perhaps because they are currently numbers 1-2 for most men's Grand Slam titles. Or perhaps due to its 2008 epic Wimbledon finale, the tournament is supposed to be happening now, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The dynamic between Federer, 38, and Nadal, 34, has changed.

“We went through phases a bit. At first he was extremely shy and he was, how do you say? – like, admiring me, that he just said: ‘Whatever you say, Roger, I agree with you. Because you are very important to the game. And I know you want the right thing, "Federer told the AP." And over time, he became himself, the dominant player he became, and began to build his own strong character. … And then Of course, the rivalry began to build. "

Some of the main rivalries of men's tennis in the Open era, which started in 1968:

RAFAEL NADAL VS. ROGER FEDERER

Meetings: 40 (Nadal, 24-16); Grand Slam Finals: 9 (Nadal, 6-3)

Highlights: Federer won three of the four Wimbledon meetings, but his most famous matchup is Nadal's win in the fifth set 9-7 in the 2008 final; Nadal's 6-1, 6-3, 6-0 victory in that year's French Open final, the most uneven Grand Slam loss of Federer's career; Federer's return from 3-1 in the fifth at the 2017 Australian Open, his most recent Slam final.

—-

NOVAK DJOKOVIC VS. RAFAEL NADAL

Meetings: 55 (Djokovic, 29-26); Grand Slam Finals: 8 (tied)

Highlights: Exhausted, they rested in chairs during the trophy ceremony after Djokovic's 5-hour, 53-minute victory in the 2012 Australian Open final; Nadal's 9-7 win in the fifth set in the 2013 French Open semifinals was a beautiful thing.

—-

NOVAK DJOKOVIC VS. ROGER FEDERER

Meetings: 50 (Djokovic, 27-23); Grand Slam Finals: 5 (Djokovic, 4-1)

Highlights: The unprecedented tiebreaker of last year's fifth set at Wimbledon, with Djokovic winning after saving two championship points; Djokovic's wins with two game points saved in the 2010 and 2011 US Open semifinals; Federer's victory in both tiebreaks, in four sets, on a dark and wet day in the semifinals of the 2011 French Open to break Djokovic's 43-game winning streak.

—-

JOHN MCENROE VS. JIMMY CONNORS VS. BORN BORG

McEnroe-Connors: Meetings: 34 (McEnroe 20-14); Grand Slam Finals: 2 (tied)

McEnroe-Borg: Meetings, 14 (tied); Grand Slam Finals: 4 (McEnroe, 3-1)

Borg-Connors: Meetings, 23 (Borg, 15-8); Grand Slam Finals: 4 (tied)

Highlights: Borg's fifth set win 8-6 against McEnroe after losing an 18-16 playoff in the 1980 Wimbledon final; Connors' five-set win over McEnroe at the All England Club two years later; Borg brings out the best in Connors in two Wimbledon finals, with Connors in his two US Open finals.

—-

STEFAN EDBERG VS. BORIS BECKER

Meetings: 35 (Becker, 25-10); Grand Slam Finals: 3 (Edberg, 2-1)

Highlights: The only men to face in three straight title matches at the All England Club, with Edberg winning in 1988 and 1990, Becker in 1989.

—-

PETE SAMPRAS VS. ANDRE AGASSI

Meetings: 34 (Sampras, 20-14); Grand Slam Finals: 5 (Sampras 4-1)

Highlights: Sampras won his only Wimbledon final in 1999, and the last game he played in the 2002 US Open final; The four tiebreaker meeting in the 2001 US Open quarterfinals was fascinating.

—-

ANDY MURRAY VS. NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Meetings: 36 (Djokovic 25-11); Grand Slam Finals: 7 (Djokovic, 5-2)

Highlights: Nothing meant more to recent British tennis fans than Murray's victory over Djokovic in the 2013 final to give the host country its first men's Wimbledon champion in 77 years.