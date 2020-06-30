FedEx pilot detained in China released, reunited with his family: report

The Chinese Communist Party released a FedEx pilot who had been detained for nine months on the charge that he was smuggling ammunition, according to a report.

Retired colonel of the US Air Force Todd Hohn was detained on September 12 by Chinese communist officials while waiting for a commercial flight in Guangzhou after making deliveries for the airline in Asia, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. .

Authorities said they found non-metallic shot in his luggage used in replica air pistols.

"After this lengthy legal process, his innocence was proven and finally recognized," Theodore Simon, Hohn's attorney, said in a statement. “It has been completely and officially exonerated. In fact, it was officially determined that not even formal criminal charges will be filed. "

Hohn was released from China on Saturday and was reunited with his family in Florida.

"It should be noted that Todd, despite the ordeal, claims that he was treated with courtesy and respect and that he has no grudge against China, the authorities or the Chinese people, and hopes to return there one day," said Simon.

Hohn's release comes amid turbulent tensions between Washington and Beijing over the coronavirus pandemic, trade problems, and the situation in Hong Kong, where a tough new national security law has just been passed.

Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on China to release two Canadian citizens accused of espionage to compel Canada to release a top executive from tech giant Huawei.

Meng Wanzhou, the company's chief financial officer, is detained on charges filed in the United States.

Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained weeks after Meng was detained at the Vancouver airport in 2018.

This article first appeared in the New York Post.