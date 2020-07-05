Fedmyster is removed from OfflineTV after allegations of misconduct, at the biggest #MeToo moment in the gaming world so far

Fedmyster did not deny the allegations and apologized for its behavior, saying it is "flawed".

The news of his dismissal The house he shares with other players emerged a week after more than 100 people, mostly women, reported that other players in the industry had harassed, abused, or sexually discriminated against them. The industry has gained notoriety in recent years for rampant online harassment and misogyny.

The turmoil on OfflineTV is part of the highest-profile #MeToo moments in the gaming world, which could be a potential turning point for the industry.

Some companies are beginning to act. Twitch last week said it was investigating some of the more extreme allegations and that it would take action against streamers who acted inappropriately.

OfflineTV is a house shared by content creators known for their online hangouts, "League of Legends", "Minecraft" and other game content on social media. "Fedmyster", commonly known as the Fed, overstepped the bounds, according to Yvonne Ng and Lily "LilyPichu" Ki.

LilyPichu also accused former OfflineTV manager Chris Chan of sexual harassment. Chan later apologized for his behavior.

OfflineTV released a statement Saturday on Twitter: "We strive to be a place where everyone can feel comfortable and safe. With this in mind, the Fed has been withdrawn from Offline TV. He will no longer live with us. We wholeheartedly support Yvonne, her statement, and anyone else who has the courage to share her story. "

fed He posted his apology on Saturday night. "I want to make it clear that my intentions were never to act malicious or predatory," he wrote. "I have flaws, I have problems that prevent my friends, problems with myself, but I am not a predator and I never wanted this to happen."

Ng, who occasionally appears on OfflineTV and is the manager of the house, wrote that while she and Fed started out as good friends, that changed once he started touching her without consent when he was drunk. When she asked him about it later, he said he didn't remember, he said.

"One night, the girls were together, and when the Fed issue came up, we realized that we all had our stories about it," wrote Ng.

Lilypichu saturday issued a statement corroborating Ng's story and alleging that Fed had offered her a massage while she was going through a painful breakup and massaged her upper thighs. She said that he also lay in his bed while he was drunk.

"I couldn't deny that the Fed had a questionable history with girls in our circle." LilyPichu wrote: "I didn't want to face the fact that our good friend would be able to do this."

Other women in the house

Imane "Pokimane" Anys, the most popular female streamer on Twitch with 5 million followers, commented on the situation on Sunday after some fans defended the Fed on social media.

She said that while living with Fed at the OfflineTV home over the years, she allegedly tried to manipulate her love life. and painted it negatively to other friends.

"This was not the first or the last time the Fed would lie to me. I had a lot of trust issues with him," he said.

The Fed has not publicly responded to Pokimane's allegations. He could not be reached for comment.

The group conducted a private intervention with the Fed, but ultimately felt the need to go public, Pokimane, Ng and a third member, William "Scarra" Li, said in separate statements.

"We tried many, many compromises and it is so unfortunate that it had to come to this," Pokimane said.

Pokimane had announced on June 19 that she was moving in with a group of women. On Sunday he clarified that one of the reasons he was moving was because of the Federal Reserve.

In her statement on Saturday, LilyPichu also accused Chris Chan, her former manager and one of the four original members of OfflineTV, of wrapping her with his arms and legs for hours while she was without pants in 2017. "I remember her hairy legs and I remember how disgusted I felt, "she wrote.

Chan responded in a statement Sunday, saying, "This violation of my personal morale will haunt me to this day … if it is any consolation to people reading this, my hatred of myself and my actions far outweigh anything. I have ever felt in my life. "