Feeling frustrated? Then he screams in the vast desert of Iceland

If you're frustrated about it, maybe it's time for you to let out a scream.

Iceland is inviting exasperated people to record their loudest cries to be broadcast in the vast desert of the island nation.

"You've been through a lot this year and it looks like you need the perfect place to let your frustrations out. Somewhere big, vast and untouched. It looks like you need Iceland," the country's tourism board said on Instagram and it looks like youneediceland. com.

"Record your scream and we will release you into the beautiful open spaces of Iceland. And when you are ready, really let it out. You will feel better, we promise."

On the website, people can also record and listen to the audio of other users around the world.

"Being able to make a loud noise in a wide, open, undisturbed space" allows a part of our brain called the amygdala to release stress, "something we've all experienced in the past few months," said therapist Zoe Aston.

The website even includes tips on how to scream your best.

For example: "Imagine a baby crying and screaming. The noise comes from the baby's intestine. This is where your cry should come from. If it helps you, put your hands on your belly and breathe deeply before you start."

Of course, yelling is just a "starting point," the site said.

"If you need mental health support, it is imperative that you seek professional help."