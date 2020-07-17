Feinstein says there is no coronavirus stimulus money for states that do not require masks

Senator Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat from California, said states that refuse to require facial masks should be excluded from federal funds because they put Americans' public health at risk.

Feinstein said he will offer an amendment to the Senate's upcoming coronavirus relief legislation to block money from states that have resisted a mask mandate.

"Wearing masks in public should be mandatory. Period," Feinstein said in a statement Thursday.

"… The situation gets worse every day. Several states like California, Alabama and Montana already require masks in public," Feinstein continued. "This should be universal. My hope has been that other governors demonstrate leadership to institute their own masking mandates, but so far that has not happened. It is time for Congress to step in. This is a matter of life and death, and partisan politics shouldn't play a role. "

Mask mandates are taking hold among some major states, cities, and retailers as coronavirus cases continue to rise and health experts have seen masks as an effective way to reduce transmission. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone cover their faces in public places because COVID-19 is spread mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, speaks, or raises his voice. .

But still, some politicians have resisted a mandate, citing the need for personal liberties. Completely different approaches to wearing masks have been showcased in Georiga with Gov. Brian Kemp now suing Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to prevent him from requiring masks in his city.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that state and local government leaders should be "as forceful as possible" in urging the use of face masks to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which the top infectious disease expert says is still in the first wave. United States and has hit Americans "very severely."

Feinstein said that masks are essential to control the virus.

"In the past two weeks, 41 states saw an increase in coronavirus cases, with a total of 3.5 million infected across the country," Feinstein said. "California, Florida and New York exceeded 300,000 cases, and Texas will soon follow. We have seen 60,000 new cases in five of the past six days. We are not controlling this virus and it is time to take serious action."

She continued, "Research shows that masks reduce coronavirus transmission. CDC Director Redfield said this increase in COVID-19 cases could end in two months if we adopt the & # 39; universal masking & # 39; Companies like Walmart, Kohl's and Kroger now require masks. And countries that successfully control this virus require masks. So why doesn't the United States have a national mask mandate? "