Felicia Spencer can leave UFC 250 a legend with Amanda Nunes upset

Take a deeper look at Felicia Spencer before looking beyond her.

Spencer (8-1), seemingly the next victim of Amanda Nunes' five-year winning streak, will try to pull off the massive surprise and become the women's featherweight championship at UFC 250 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Spencer will be performing in the pay-per-view main event for the first time. She will be a heavy loser (+475). She will arrive as a stranger.

She could leave a legend.

"It is surreal and it takes a lot to see that I am heading a card," Spencer told BJPENN.com. "But I am so focused on what I need to do and all the extra things I take in stride. I am honored to be in the position I am in."

"I love being the underdog. The more people who doubt me, it doesn't impact me in any way. In any case, it gives me more motivation to perform. I don't have pressure on myself either, so I'm ready to surprise the world. This is also not the first time that I am a massive underdog and probably will not be the last. The annoyances happen all the time and I'm ready to make a big one. "

Born in Montreal and raised in Florida, Spencer, 29, won her first seven professional fights, before suffering her only loss to Cris Cyborg on July 27 by unanimous decision. Cyborg faced Nunes (19-4) seven months earlier, seeing his 13-year winning streak end when the latter scored a knockout 51 seconds into the game.

Preparing for Nunes, who is also the bantamweight champion, may be the biggest challenge of her career, but Spencer feels much more comfortable entering the latest version of the biggest fight of her career.

"I definitely see the resemblance," Spencer told MMA Fighting. "(Cyborg) felt like a title fight … The media, even afterward, was like" losing to the champion "or mentioning it was five rounds and I had to remind them that it wasn't a championship fight …

“I think the experience only adds to the repertoire. I've been through some of the buildup and now it's actually a little bit less because of the media restrictions and stuff. It is less invasive, less things happen. I feel like I was very lucky and happy to have the opportunity to have such a high position on the undercard last summer with Cyborg, having the big stage, and now everything is happening again, but this time in the main event, which was super unexpected at first … I just picked up the news and then moved on. My main goal is simply to beat Amanda and then everything that comes after will come later and I will enjoy it then. "

Nunes, 32, has won 10 consecutive fights since September 2015. It was just when Spencer made his professional debut with Invicta FC, where he won the featherweight title. Spencer, who married wrestler Todd Coppinger in December, recently defeated Zarah Fairn with a first-round TKO in February.

"Especially since I turned pro, but even before that, the opportunities increased rapidly," Spencer told MMA Fighting. “My amateur career started slowly. It was very difficult to get into fights, I suddenly got some wins and they called me to Las Vegas to fight in the Tuff-N-Uff tournament which was big business and a big deal back then. And then Invicta.

“Actually, every year I look back, they are milestones. People just say the same thing: "Wow, it's crazy, you've done this and this, it's a crazy year." Yes, every year I look back and it's a crazy year, so it's more or less the same as always. The opportunities are amazing and amazing, but I feel that way every year, so we'll see what happens next year. "

What happens on Saturday can alter the history of the UFC.

"A victory is huge. I don't think his legacy will crumble from losing me or become the GOAT, "Spencer said." But, just start building my legacy. I already have some accomplishments in the sport and this would be a great achievement. "