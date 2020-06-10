Female correctional officer accused of having sex with an inmate

A correctional officer at an Idaho prison had sex with an inmate and gave him obscene photographs to remember her, authorities said.

Miranda Ackerman, 29, faces charges of having sexual contact with an adult inmate and illegally smuggling into the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, where she worked until her resignation in early April, reports Idaho Press.

Nampa's Ackerman is suspected of being enraged at the inmate over a one-month period beginning February 9 in an area of ​​the prison where inmates generally cut their hair, the county sheriff's office spokesman said. Ada, Patrick Orr, to the newspaper.

Ackerman, who called herself Miranda Jefferds during her time in the lockdown, is also accused of handing graphic photographs to the inmate, which led to the smuggling charge, police and prosecutors said.

The alleged sexual activity took place on more than one occasion, reports KBOI.

An investigation was launched in late April after the Idaho Department of Corrections contacted Ada County Sheriff's officials, reports Idaho Press.

Ackerman, who turned herself in to authorities on Friday night after a judge issued an arrest warrant for her, was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, according to the newspaper.

Ackerman was no longer in custody at the Ada County Jail as of early Wednesday, online records show.