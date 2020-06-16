Fergie shares the video of her 6-year-old son Axl protesting Black Lives Matter: & # 39; Starts at home & # 39;

Fergie's family is making their voices heard.

On Sunday, the 45-year-old singer shared a video of herself and her 6-year-old son Axl protesting with a small group of people.

The black and white video lasted a minute and featured video clips of Fergie and Axl, which she shares with her ex-husband Josh Duhamel, with signs saying "Racism Must Stop" and "I [love] Blacks." Stevie Wonder's "Love & # 39; s In Need of Love Today" was featured in the video

PETITION REQUESTS DOLLY PARTON STATUTES TO REPLACE CONFEDERATED LEADERS IN TENNESSEE

The pair, both wearing face masks, were joined by a small group of comrades, who also protested in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Start at home," Fergie captioned the post, adding a couple of heart emojis. "#BLM".

The "Big Girls Don & # 39; t Cry" singer has expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and continued protests.

CHELSEA HANDLER PRAISES LOUIS FARRAKHAN FOR HER & # 39; POWERFUL & # 39; RHETORIC ABOUT THE RACE

"Thanks to all the protesters who left their homes during a global pandemic, they joined their communities and championed change as the front line against racial injustice," he recently said on Instagram alongside a video of protests. "My unconditional loyalty is to all of you and to the entire #BlackLivesMatter movement."

He went on to urge fans to hold the protests for the sake of the "children of this nation" who do not live "in fear."

"It is a new moment. It is a new season," he said. "Let's keep moving for policy change!"

The singer's support for the Black Lives Matter movement comes amid a period of civil unrest in the United States, as thousands have protested police brutality against blacks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The protests were sparked, in part, by the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Floyd's death occurred in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25 after Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.