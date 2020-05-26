Fernanda Flores, 90-day fiancée, Zoom Dated Bachelorette & # 39; s Clay Harbor

In a clip from Monday's episode of 90-day fiancé: quarantined, 90 day fiance The student Fernanda Flores is seen on a virtual date with Bachelorette party star Clay Harbor. Flores and her ex-husband Jonathan Rivera were fan favorites in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, but divorce ended at the beginning of this year. Harbor is a former NFL tight end, and has been single for some time.

Flores is not the only one to have a highly publicized reality show romance. After the elimination of Harbor from season 14 of High school, who starred Becca Kufrin, he went out with a partner Single alum Angela Amezcua's Nick Viall season. The two dated for seven months and were a popular couple among fans of The Bachelor franchise. Their relationship ended in April 2019. They appeared in the same episode of season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise after their separation by Krystal Neilson and Chris Randone On-screen wedding Harbor had already gone on with his Bachelor in Paradise co-star Nicole Lopez-Alvar.

As reported by People, The Flowers and Harbor Zoom date clip shows the couple getting along. Flores reveals that they met earlier this year and had a first date, but she felt she was not ready to start dating as soon after their divorce. They spent the night drinking wine, dining, and even practically dancing salsa. Before the date, Flores is shown preparing and admits to being a bit nervous when seeing the hunky soccer player. She says she "I forgot how to do this" after burning in your curling iron.





Harbor and Flores met on social media, but both currently live in Chicago. Flores now lives with a roommate after their divorce. She has been optimistic about the end of their marriage in Instagramwriting "Officially single! By forgiving and closing chapters, you open your heart to more blessings that come your way. " in a caption from a photo of her posing in front of the Chicago court. Flores is also excited about her date with Harbor, saying in the clip: "Clay is a boy that I really like" adding, "He is so hot." Harbor is equally excited, telling Flores about Zoom: "I'm looking forward to this dinner."

The future of reality stars looks bright, and the coronavirus doesn't seem to be slowing down their relationship. In 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, They will be one of the couples whose attraction is proven by the global pandemic. Hopefully soon they can sit down for a real dinner.

90-day fiancé: quarantined airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.

Source: People





