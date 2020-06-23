Fête de la Musique draws crowds in Paris with little concern about coronavirus

Revelers in Paris held the city's annual Fête de la Musique on Sunday and there were widespread reports that attendees did little to ensure social distancing during the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The AFP asked a 28-year-old girl who attended the event in the Canal Saint-Martin and Marais districts if the attendees complied with the health guidelines, and she replied: "Not at all."

Photographs emerged on social media showing large crowds of twentysomethings celebrating what looked like a Mardis Gras-type party on the streets. The country is willing to lift some additional restrictions that include children under the age of 15 returning to school and the reopening of theaters. According to reports, there were 160,377 cases in the country and almost 30,000 deaths.

The BBC reported that there were some clashes with the police that resulted in the use of tear gas. The new agency reported that the event generally draws millions to the streets and the party lasts until Monday morning.

Dr. Michael Ryan, chief of emergencies at the World Health Organization, said "the numbers are increasing rapidly because the epidemic is unfolding in several populous countries at the same time," even as it appears to stabilize and even shrink in parts of West Europe.

In its latest Situation Report on COVID-19 on Sunday night, the WHO reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count: more than 183,000 new cases in a 24-hour period. That was supported by more than 54,700 new cases in Brazil and more than 36,600 in the United States.

Dr. Gilbert Deray of the Parisian hospital La Pitié-Salpêtrière told the BBC that it would be catastrophic if the coronavirus returned to the country. "I understand that the Fête de la Musique is liberating, but could we not avoid it this year?"

Associated Press contributed to this report.