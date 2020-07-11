"Few Dozen" US Marines Get Coronavirus in Japan's Okinawa, According to Official

Marines at two US military bases in Japan have been infected with COVID-19, according to US officials.

The Okinawa-based Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) posted a message on Twitter on Saturday regarding the outbreak, detailing the steps being taken to limit the spread of the disease.

"In light of recent clusters of positive COVID-19 cases in Okinawa, Marine Forces Japan has implemented additional HPCON measures to limit the spread of the new coronavirus," the tweet read. "These measures have been implemented to protect our forces, our families and our local communities."

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki said he could only say that "a few dozen" cases had been found recently because the United States Army requested that the figure not be released to the public, The Associated Press reported.

Restrictions included suspension of off-base freedom, going to any off-base establishment without prior approval, visiting any off-base restaurant, or taking public transportation. He also advised against off-base fitness and the use of any daycare or external daycare.

Marine Corps Installations Pacific also issued a message on Facebook about the increase in cases and said the new measures will be reviewed and revised every three days.

However, the Corps did not list the exact number of cases, or if any of the Marines was symptomatic.

Okinawa reportedly has around 150 total cases of coronavirus.

