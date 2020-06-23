Fifteen killed in a brutal attack on an indigenous village in Mexico

MEXICO CITY – The assailants killed 15 residents of an indigenous village in southern Mexico that has been plagued by local disputes, authorities said Monday in one of the most brutal attacks to shake the field in recent years.

State prosecutors in Oaxaca state said the bodies of 13 men and two women were identified as victims of the attacks Sunday night and Monday morning in the municipality of San Mateo del Mar, east of the port of Salina Cruz in the Pacific.

The San Mateo del Mar municipal government said in a statement that the attack was orchestrated by at least six armed people with the support of an alleged local crime boss.

In a separate statement, Oaxaca state prosecutors said investigations are underway into what caused the violence in Huazantlán del Río, a local village of Ikoots indigenous origin. Authorities are still investigating whether the attackers had weapons.

The two murdered women had been protesting abuses by one of the suspected attackers, who described himself as a representative of Huazantlán del Río, the municipal government said.

The conflict stemmed from road blockades organized in recent weeks by people claiming to represent the Huazantlán del Río authorities who wanted to cause problems for their own purposes, the municipal government said, without giving further details.

The attackers tortured and burned several of their victims alive, the municipal government said. Photos of the partially burned corpses of some of the victims were published on social media. One of the dead appeared to have been hit with bricks.

A state official said the photos were genuine.

No arrests have yet been made, the official added.

San Mateo del Mar is located on a coastal grill, and the area has suffered from land disputes and rights-of-way conflicts for many years, according to the state official.

The area around the Tehuantepec isthmus has also become known in recent years for land disputes over infrastructure projects.