Fighting wind and rust, Tiger Woods feels "good" in return for action.

But since fans are currently not allowed to attend PGA Tour events, to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Woods' return to competitive action was met with silence at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

Playing in his first competitive PGA Tour event since the Genesis Tournament in February, the lack of atmosphere proved to be the least of Woods' problems.

On a windy day, the 44-year-old struggled with winds that exceeded 30 mph and the rust that comes five months away from competitive action to achieve a low 71 and finish five shots behind leader Tony Finau.

Despite having to fight those different elements, Woods said he felt "good" after completing his round.

"It felt good. It was a little rusty, but I felt it was a good start overall. It's been a while since I played. I had an almost ideal start and felt the round early. I just didn't do it. I don't do anything today. I had looks. of birdies, but I really didn't do much, "he said later.

"I was very happy with the way I handled it, my feeling for my irons. I just didn't hit the putts hard enough. Most of my putts were dying, I didn't have enough thrust."

Woods plays his third shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Memorial Tournament.

A different environment

While the reception that he normally could have had on the first tee was different, Woods did not allow the lack of atmosphere to be noticed, making the first hole.

"The energy was not the same without the fans. That was certainly remarkable, mostly different," said Woods, who won this tournament five times.

"(But no) I definitely had no problem with the energy and not having the reactions from the fans. I still felt the same excitement, nervousness and nervousness, and it was good. It was a good feeling. I haven't felt this in a long time." .

Woods stands on the fifth green as McIlroy (top) and Koepka (bottom) watch.
However, the Woods round was not completely silent. As his group, along with top champs Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, walked the opening hole, some young fans voiced their support from their fences.

A group of children, three of whom had painted tiger stripes on their faces, were sitting on the 11th hole in the chairs to observe the group. They brandished a sign saying "Tiger & # 39; s Cub House" and chanted "Go Tiger!" – causing a smile and a greeting from Woods.

Woods can break Sam Snead's 55-year record of 82 PGA Tour wins if he wins this week.

However, he will have to catch Finau to claim that elusive 83rd victory. The American finished with seven birdies in his last 10 holes to close with a six under 66.

World No. 1 McIlroy is four strokes from Finau, while United States Open champion Gary Woodland is just two from the leader.

