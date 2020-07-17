Fighting wind and rust, Tiger Woods feels "good" in return for action.

Playing in his first competitive PGA Tour event since the Genesis Tournament in February, the lack of atmosphere proved to be the least of Woods' problems.
Despite having to fight those different elements, Woods said he felt "good" after completing his round.
"I was very happy with the way I handled it, my feeling for my irons. I just didn't hit the putts hard enough. Most of my putts were dying, I didn't have enough thrust."
A different environment
While the reception that he normally could have had on the first tee was different, Woods did not allow the lack of atmosphere to be noticed, making the first hole.
"The energy was not the same without the fans. That was certainly remarkable, mostly different," said Woods, who won this tournament five times.
"(But no) I definitely had no problem with the energy and not having the reactions from the fans. I still felt the same excitement, nervousness and nervousness, and it was good. It was a good feeling. I haven't felt this in a long time." .
However, the Woods round was not completely silent. As his group, along with top champs Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, walked the opening hole, some young fans voiced their support from their fences.
A group of children, three of whom had painted tiger stripes on their faces, were sitting on the 11th hole in the chairs to observe the group. They brandished a sign saying "Tiger & # 39; s Cub House" and chanted "Go Tiger!" – causing a smile and a greeting from Woods.
Woods can break Sam Snead's 55-year record of 82 PGA Tour wins if he wins this week.
However, he will have to catch Finau to claim that elusive 83rd victory. The American finished with seven birdies in his last 10 holes to close with a six under 66.
World No. 1 McIlroy is four strokes from Finau, while United States Open champion Gary Woodland is just two from the leader.