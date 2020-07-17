Fighting wind and rust, Tiger Woods feels "good" in return for action.





But since fans are currently not allowed to attend PGA Tour events, to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Woods' return to competitive action was met with silence at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

Playing in his first competitive PGA Tour event since the Genesis Tournament in February, the lack of atmosphere proved to be the least of Woods' problems.

On a windy day, the 44-year-old struggled with winds that exceeded 30 mph and the rust that comes five months away from competitive action to achieve a low 71 and finish five shots behind leader Tony Finau.

Despite having to fight those different elements, Woods said he felt "good" after completing his round.