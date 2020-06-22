Fiji plans to create a post-coronavirus "travel bubble" with New Zealand and Australia

(CNN) – Fiji plans to create a travel bubble with Australia and New Zealand, the leader of the South Pacific island nation said Sunday.

"As Australia and New Zealand resolve their trans-Tasman bubble, Fiji's equal or possibly greater success against the virus puts us in a position to take the lead in the Pacific," said Bainimarama.

"We are working on our own bubble, a Bull bubble, between Fiji, New Zealand and Australia."

Bula is a greeting that means hello or welcome in Fiji.

Fiji recorded its first case of the new coronavirus on March 19. According to information from the World Health Organization, only 18 cases and zero deaths have been recorded, and no new cases have been diagnosed since April.

In a typical year, tourism is responsible for 40 percent of Fiji's gross national product (GDP), and Australia and New Zealand are its two largest markets.

Prime Ministers Scott Morrison (of Australia) and Jacinda Ardern (of New Zealand) have yet to comment on Fiji's proposal.

How would it work?

Under Bainimarama's plan, visitors to Australia and New Zealand would have to show proof of a full two-week quarantine in their home country immediately prior to travel, or complete one at an approved hotel or government facility, at their own expense, upon arrival at Nadi International Airport, Fiji's main transit hub.

Arriving passengers must also submit a negative coronavirus test, completed no more than 48 hours before their flight.

Bainimarama referred to the arrival channels for these approved travelers as VIP lanes, with VIP, in this case, representing "vacation in paradise."

Fiji Airways, the national flag carrier, and the national tourism body, Tourism Fiji, will be the government's main partners in the project, he said. A list of quarantine-approved hotels has not yet been released.

Bainimarama said he also hopess open a Pacific rail program to visitors from Tuvalu, Kiribati and Tonga, with possible inclusions from Samoa, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu, if the initial stages are successful.

Visitors hoping to come to Fiji by sea rather than air can enter Fiji's waters, if they meet certain criteria.

Those on personal watercraft that can show evidence that they have been at sea for at least 14 days will be tested for coronavirus upon arrival, while those who have not will be required to be quarantined while docked in Fiji at their own cost.

Visitors are responsible for paying for their coronavirus tests.

However, cruises are indefinitely prohibited.

No time frame has been set for the Bull Bubble, and although a "trans-Tasmanian travel bubble" that would allow leisure tourism between Australia and New Zealand was first discussed in May, firm plans have yet to be announced. .