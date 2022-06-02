It has been years since we first saw Tom Hardy’s Max in George Miller’s original Mad Max film. The movie was a massive critical and commercial success, and it helped launch an entire franchise for Warner Bros. Pictures. But after all these years, Furiosa – Filming Begins on Mad Max: Fury Road Prequel Movie! That’s not all though…Mad Max: Fury Road is set to make its way to Blu-Ray this fall.

The plot of Mad Max: Fury Road is set in a post-apocalyptic

The future where water & gasoline have become the most precious commodities. As humanity endeavors to survive, they are met with violent bandits who kidnap five women that are being held captive. The Blu-Ray will feature hours of bonus content, behind-the-scenes footage, and several deleted scenes – but the film itself will have even more deleted footage not seen in theaters. It’s unclear how much the Blu-Ray cut will differ from the theatrical version, so consider these changes tentative for now. One thing every incarnation of Mad Max has in common is that it is a certified action classic.

Names of the characters in the Furiosa

Angus Sampson

Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa

Chris Hemsworth

Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus

Tom Burke as The Big Junkie

Zoe Kravitz as Toast the Knowing

Transcript: Furiosa – Filming Begins on Mad Max: Fury Road Prequel Movie!

Next to a rooftop, out of sight with Max and Furiosa, we get to see the female members of Max’s team who are in their midst. We hear the sound of gunfire and almost immediately they are all shot down by enemy helicopters. Next to a low wall on the left side, we see The Splendid Anzacs adorned in masks guarding the entrance to an underground shelter right behind them. They are all wearing what appears to be bandannas with one wrapped around their head that has a mask and leather bracelet just like The Splendid Anzacs’.

In front of a black pathway, we see Max & Furiosa observe a squad of 10 men walking down the road in front of them who are wearing bandannas and masks like The Splendid Anzacs. Behind them is a group of 5 women in masks and bandannas who look like The Lower Sloth Gang, with two women handling the weapons and two holding the hostages.

A new journey in the Mad Max saga begins #FURIOSA pic.twitter.com/nhxqRXB73z — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 1, 2022

We get to see Max and Furiosa’s meeting with the Splendid Anzacs as Max offers something small as payment for their services – perhaps it’s water to drink or maybe they’re just ready to fight their enemies alongside them. We get to see Max & Furiosa being led by The Splendid Anzacs in the underground shelter. There, a group of women are armed with machine guns and guarding the entrance. They wear bandannas and masks like those of The Splendid Anzacs except the masks cover only their mouths and noses, leaving the eyes exposed.

As Max & Furiosa were making their way through a desolate landscape we see three men in white robes like those from The Vuvalini Tribe running towards her as she’s being surrounded by masked men with spears who are wearing bandannas like those of The Splendid Anzacs.