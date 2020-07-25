Filmmaker and elite marathon runner Alexi Pappas wants to make sure 'the whole person is happening'

In the marathon race, a different beast compared to racing on the track, he has a relatively new event to train, and far from the roads and trails, his film career is also stepping into the unknown with a "top secret" Television project under construction.

"Trying something out in a television world is almost like going from track to marathon: it's like the same sport but a different event," Pappas tells CNN Sport.

"It is as if we are learning new rules and that is the fun of running and the creative worlds: You can try new media and new events … similar but different muscles."

Pappas' broad interests have made her a cult figure in career circles and beyond having been identified by Runner & # 39; s World as an influential personality among a "new boom" of athletes helping to make running be "bigger and better".

She has gradually become a role model for young athletes. On her social media pages, where the photos are captioned with concise poems and quirky remarks, Pappas provides guidance to followers who flock to her for advice on running, injury, diet, or body image.

Her desire and willingness to be a role model can be explained in part by her mother's suicide when she was four years old.

"That impacted me in two main ways," says Pappas. "The first was that I felt it didn't matter enough for her to stay and the second was that I suddenly had a huge void in the female modeling department and needed to fill the void of: what am I becoming and what can I admire ?

"I held on to athletes, I held on to anything to imitate and I really absorbed and ran with everything that I saw that I liked, or that I didn't like, I walked away."

"When someone admires me now, I am very aware of how much that can matter and how much people need those mentors sometimes."

Pappas is wrapping up his trial memory, "Bravey," which will be released in January of next year and is dealing with his mentoring experience.

The title originates from a poem he wrote on social media and has become a term of endearment that he uses to describe his followers; his message is that "it's okay to get confused or need help … it's okay not to feel good all the time.

"Above all, you're trying to give someone the gift of trust, right?" Pappas continues.

"That's the hardest thing to give and it's the only thing I think we can give each other and that's what I'm trying to do."

Juggling training, writing, and filming for a new TV show is nothing new to Pappas, who by the age of 30 has already accumulated a host of accomplishments on and off the running track.

Along with her partner Jeremy Teicher, she co-wrote and co-directed "Tracktown" in 2017, an independent sports drama depicting a talented runner, played by Pappas, preparing for testing at the Olympics.

That debuted the year after Pappas competed in the Olympics, setting a Greek national record of 31:36 at the 10,000m in Rio in 2016.

Last year, "Olympic Dreams" was released, the second Pappas and Teicher film set at the 2018 Winter Olympics, the first fictional film to be shot in an Olympic village. It also stars Pappas, as well as American actor, writer, and comedian Nick Kroll and freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy.

Having turned down Masters offers for English and creative writing programs at some of the best schools in the United States to pursue a career, Pappas has made a conscious decision to accept his double life.

"When people give advice to 'do one thing now', what they really say is give 100% to this goal that is perfectly worthy and I think it is true," he says.

"But their 100% might look different than mine and I think for me, my 100% feel that the whole person is happening.

"Honestly, I think it has helped me have these other activities because it makes running this precious time on the day that I really value … I think I have made the most of my time because there are two things that ask for my time." "

This week would have marked the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, where Pappas hoped to touch the starting line of the marathon in Sapporo.

After having competed on the track for most of his career, he says switching to marathon running, an event inspired by Pheidippides, who is credited with running 26.2 miles to deliver news of the ancient Greeks' victory over the Persians, was always in it. blood.

"Joining that tradition seemed like a rite of passage and something I was really curious about," says Pappas.

Being Greek, it is also one of those traditions that is deeply rooted in my past and I think everyone runs a marathon out of curiosity about what their minds or bodies might do. "

"It feels like a different sport to follow the race, it feels like a completely different system, a different mindset."

Having run a best personal record of 2: 34.26 in Houston, Texas earlier this year, Pappas now faces a race-free schedule and no definitive goals to train.

"In distance running, in particular, fitness is like a pencil," says Pappas.

"You sharpen to a point for the race, called a peak, and it's something you spend very carefully with the coach."

"If you stay sharp for too long, you will break, if you think at the tip of a pencil. With these races around the world still an uncertainty, my goal now is to stay fit and healthy without getting too sharp now." before I know exactly when I can run. "

She adds, too, that creative activities have always "protected me a little from overtraining."

Pappas' first barrier is breaking the Greek national record for the marathon, a time missing 46 seconds in Houston, and then achieving qualifying time for Tokyo, which has recently dropped to 2: 29.30 before next year. event.

"For marathoners, I think this Olympic change has been particularly shocking because there are only so many marathons that can be run in a year, so the whole fall has been taken off the table for good reason," says Pappas.

"Training safely, doing my exercise routine at the gym at home, just running with my quarantine capsule, there are only certain runners I'm running with now, that's been the mindset during the coronavirus."

With the career paused, Pappas can enjoy the benefits of having what she calls a "spectrum of life in progress."

It could even be a taste of what awaits you when you finally choose to hang up your running shoes.

"The cliff at the end of the track can feel really daunting," says Pappas.

"That cliff doesn't seem like a cliff to me, I'm not that scared because I know there is a career I'm growing at the same time."