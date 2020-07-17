Filmmaker James Gunn wanted the character of & # 39; Scooby-Doo & # 39; Velma was & # 39; explicitly gay & # 39;

A Twitter account for a movie podcast implored Gunn to do future screen iterations of Gay Velma, to that Gunn replied , "I tried!"

"In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script" (for the 2002 live action "Scooby-Doo & # 39;), he wrote." But the studio just kept diluting and diminishing it, becoming ambiguous (the filmed version), then nothing (the released version) and finally having a boyfriend (the sequel). "

Gunn wrote both the live-action film and its 2004 sequel, starring Linda Cardellini as Velma. In the second movie, actor Seth Green played her boyfriend, and the implications that the character was gay were removed.

That was not uncommon in franchise movies in the early 2000s. GLAAD, the nonprofit that oversees LGBTQ representation in the media, said in 2013 that the studios were "reluctant" to include LGBTQ characters in action franchises.