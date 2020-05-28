Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition Coming to PS4, Switch, and Mobile Devices in August

Square Enix has announced that the remastered edition of the classic RPG from the Gamecube era Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles will launch on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and iOS and Android on August 27.

Originally allowing gamers to connect their Game Boy Advance to their Gamecube, the new version of the game features a number of modern enhancements to accompany the graphical update, including character voiceovers and online multiplayer, and also, perhaps most exciting: the addition of cross play functionality. The game also features a new & # 39; Mimic & # 39; feature, which will allow players to collect stamps and visit Moogle Houses and explore difficult dungeons to unlock unique crystals that will allow them to take on the appearance of many Crystal Chronicles from Final Fantasy . characters from the entire spin-off series.

You can watch the trailer announcing the new release date below. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition It will launch for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS on August 27.