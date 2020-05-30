FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CRONICLES REMASTERED EDITION Gets August Release Date – Newsdio

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles is a beloved game that launched on the GameCube in 2004. Now it's being remastered and Square Enix has finally given fans a release date. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition It will be available for Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and PS4 on August 27! Also, it supports cross-platform gaming, so you can play with your friends even if you are on different systems.

Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition However, it offers more than just audio and visual updates. In addition, you will find new elements, dungeons, bosses and character voiceovers to fall in love. There is also a new "Mimic" feature that "will allow players to take the form of various characters encountered on their journey." As you collect stamps, visit Moogle Houses and complete the dungeons, you will get the necessary crystals to change their appearance to match your favorite characters.

Are you excited to relive this game?