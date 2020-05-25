Final Fantasy VII Remake sets franchise record as April's best-selling game

While the global pandemic of COVID-19 that gripped the world continues unabated, it is fair to say that video games have helped provide people with welcome comfort to pass the hours during these unprecedented times. While a global outbreak is expected to negatively impact software sales, video games have really seen a 35% jump in the middle of the pandemic.

If you're wondering what the most popular title players have been playing while hiding at home, well, some new NPD sales data may help give us some insight. Clearly April has been a great month for games, especially remakes. Yes, April not only saw the long-awaited Square Enix launch Final Fantasy VII Remake, but also saw the release of the long-awaited reinvention of Capcom's survival horror, Resident Evil 3.

Specifically, new NPD sales figures have revealed that the Final Fantasy VII Remake It was, in fact, the best-selling game of the past month, setting a new release record for the franchise. Additionally, compared to April 2019, last month there was a 73% increase in game sales across the board.

See below for the full list of the top 20 games for April:

1) Final Fantasy VII Remake 2) Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 3) Animal Crossing: New Horizons 4) NBA 2K20 5) Grand Theft Auto V 6) Resident Evil 3 7) Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Remastered 8) MLB: The Show 20 9) Madden NFL 20 10) Red Dead Redemption 2 11) Just Dance 2020 12) FIFA 20 13) Mortal Kombat 11 14) Borderlands 3 15) Predator: Hunting grounds 16) Mario Kart 8: Deluxe 17) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 18) Persona 5 Royal 19) Need for speed: heat 20) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarrot

Our congratulations go to the acclaimed action RPG Final Fantasy VII Remake for achieving the award for the best-selling game of April 2020. No small feat!

But tell us, are you surprised that the epic Square Enix role-playing remake has hit the top spot? Or did you see it coming? And is there a game on the list that has taken you by surprise? Let us know in the usual place below.