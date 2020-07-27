Final summary of & # 39; sMothered & # 39; TLC: Babies, Seasonal Bursts

TLC's hit reality series "sMothered," co-produced by The Post, follows several pairs of mothers and daughters with outrageously close ties.

After a season of shenanigans, including fights, exasperated couples, a delivery, plastic surgery, and a lot of swapping, it all came to a head in the season 2 finale.

Here's our rundown: spoilers abound!

Mary and Brittani

Floridians Mary, 55, and Brittani, 20, are cured after the plastic surgery they had as a union experience: Brittani underwent a tummy tuck and Mary fixed her eyes. "Having plastic surgery with Brittani has brought us much closer," said Mary.

While the duo lounged by a pool, Mary sprang up onto Brittani's body after the tummy tuck, and Brittani talked about how much more confident she felt, seeing herself as an "ugly duckling" before. They discussed Brittani's love life, and Mary asked if she wanted to date a man or a woman in the future. Brittani did not say either, to which Mary replied, "However, I love my daughter."

Her story was wrapped up in that note, rather than Mary's somewhat volatile reaction to Brittani earlier in the season when she came out as bisexual and Mary essentially responded with "Try it out."

Cher and Dawn

Season 2 has been full of changes for Dawn, 59, and Cher, 29. Cher gave birth to their baby girl, Belle. Dawn stayed after childbirth to live with Cher and her husband, Jared, hovering and not giving the new parents enough time alone with their own child. Finally, Cher had to ask the mother to leave and return to her home in Florida.

This episode saw Dawn talking to her husband about how she is still hurt and she is not sure why Cher sent her home. "I think about it a lot," he said. Then she made the wild suggestion that Cher and the baby move to Florida to be with her, and Jared can visit her. Her husband told her that this is ridiculous. "I don't think you can ever get too involved in your daughter's life," Dawn said.

Kathy and Cristina

Throughout Season 2, the Chicago duo Kathy, 61, and Cristina, 35, had planned to live together while Cristina's house was being renovated. They finally did, but life was not a party. Although they were having fun together, there was still friction with Cristina's husband, Carlo: he was not a big fan of his mother-in-law, Kathy.

Cristina's younger sister Carly finally found out about her secret boyfriend: it was Sal, a friend of Carlo's (who looked like an extra in "The Sopranos", like everyone else in his circle). Carly said their relationship did not work, so there was nothing to tell on that front. While everyone was arguing about it, Carlo, who was supposed to be at work at his father's pizzeria, entered his kitchen and dramatically proclaimed that he quit his job.

"What's wrong with you? How come you don't call me first and ask me? Cristina yelled back." We have to pay the bills. This is a big problem, and I never thought I'd put myself in a position to feel that way. "

The long-planned renovation of his house was halted, as his family did not have a stable salary. While Cristina and Kathy reprimanded Carlo for that, he was furious and proclaimed that they could "kiss my ass."

Laurie and sarah

Florida duo Laurie, 60, and Sarah, 25, celebrated a milestone this week: Laurie turned 60, despite doctors telling her she would never live to see 40 because of her health problems. During a birthday brunch with family and friends, Sarah presented her with a kidney amulet necklace.

"It is supposed to have the same meaning as a promise ring," he explained. "One day when I need a kidney, I promise I'll give him one."

But Sarah's boyfriend Miguel was not enthusiastic about it. Later, after they went home, he asked her what living with a kidney would do to her health, or how it would affect her if she became pregnant. She confessed that she did not want to have children, and Miguel answered yes. When she asked him if that was a deciding factor for their relationship, he said, "In the end, I have my concerns."

Yikes. That is definitely not a "no".

Sarah said to the camera, "If it was that and I had to choose between my mother's health and giving her a kidney or being in a relationship with Miguel, I would have to choose my mother."

Sunhe and Angelica

Las Vegas duo Sunhe, 52, and Angelica, 32, had a double dose of great news in this episode. When Angelica went to Jacksonville with her boyfriend, Jason, he took her on a boat ride and proposed to her. He was happy but wished his mother could have been there. "It is a great life-changing moment, so I am a little sad because she did not," he said. Immediately FaceTimed Sunhe to tell her, while she and Jason were still in the boat.

After that, Angelica told Jason her own news that she hinted at last week's episode: she's pregnant. "I don't know if I really expected to have children," she said. "I guess it all happens for a reason. It is not a negative thing, it is positive. It's exciting, I will embrace it with all my heart ”

Watch for The Post's exclusive interview with Angelica, and a first look at her baby photos, coming soon.

Season 2 of "sMothered" will close with two episodes reflecting on the series called "sMothered Knows Best," which will air the next two Sundays (August 2 and August 9) at 10 p.m. on TLC.