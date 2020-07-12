Finding a good mentor to help you direct your career is now more valuable than ever.

Tobias Olsen was in trouble. Responsible for the mentoring program at the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, he is accused of matching individuals seeking mentors with a cadre of officers, pilots, attorneys, and the best military. Until recently, you tried to do this by looking at spreadsheets, hoping to make the right combination, and knowing there was a lot at stake.

How high? Brad Johnson, co-author of "The Elements of Mentoring" (St. Martin's Press), puts it this way: "People who have good mentors are better. They get more promotions. They have more confidence. They get higher performance ratings. They have Better networks. They make more money and are more committed to their jobs. A good mentor can change your life. "

At the time, the Coast Guard Academy mentoring success record was only 65 to 70 percent. "We were seeing too many missed opportunities and too many poor connections," says Olsen. So, he sought to find a better way.

It came in the form of a mentoring software platform, Chronus, where potential learners answer about 15 questions, ranging from "Tell me about yourself" and "What are you looking for in a mentor?" to demographic data, etc. When the information is combined with the data from the available mentors and entered into a computer algorithm, potential matches are generated. Trainees can adjust their initial criteria, but at the end of the day, pairings work about 97 percent of the time.

If dating sites and social media seem to work, you're making money. Think Match.com for tutoring. There are also online classes where you can learn from your business heroes without spending anything except maybe a cup of coffee.

Is that how it works.

Mentoring 2.0

Scrolling through an employee directory looking for a mentor is a stab in the dark; in fact, experts don't recommend it. It is not easier to select a person who can give you information on how your business works and provide information on how to solve a specific problem.

That is why many employers bring mentoring platforms like Chronus, MentorcliQ, and River to their organizations.

Megan Wolverton, senior director of marketing for MentorcliQ, says they have clients who use their platform to establish three-month relationships between new hires and established employees. The data used in the algorithm can search for geographies, universities, similar social affiliations, etc.

Scott Urstad, vice president of customer success at Chronus, says "flash tutoring" is now in vogue. Pair an apprentice with an expert for information or advice on a project in the immediate future. "Unlike traditional tutoring, expectations for a longer relationship are not there," he says. Employers pay for the platforms.

Democratized professional coaching

Until recently, only top managers were paired with an executive coach. The sessions were almost always in person, often requiring travel, and costing thousands of dollars. In progressive companies, this has now changed. Thanks to eHarmony.com matchmaking technologies and video communication software like Zoom, high-potential employees and budding executives can get the training and support they need from some of the best coaches in the field through platforms like Sounding Board.

“It used to be that only 15 percent of leaders had access to coaches. That has now changed, ”says Christine Tao, CEO and co-founder of the company. And understand this: If you panic before a presentation or are worried about a meeting, you can relax your coach for advice or a word of encouragement.

BetterUp, another training platform, is aimed at a broader range of employees. Alexi Robichaux, CEO and co-founder of the company, has the mission of allowing all professionals to live with greater clarity, purpose and passion. With BetterUp, applicants complete an assessment that identifies their mindset, behaviors, strengths, and goals. Then, using artificial intelligence, BetterUp pairs them with trainers. What is remarkable is that it is not just for career support – training is also available for sleeping, nutrition, parenting, etc.

Master classes with the stars.

If you follow your idols on channels like LinkedIn and TwitterWatch them at webinars and maybe even queue up for conferences to meet them, getting their attention might be easier than you think.

"Start a dialogue with me (on a social network) and, over time, tell me why, specifically," says Nicola Kastner, vice president and head of global event marketing strategy at software and technology solutions company SAP. "A woman listened to me on a podcast and commented," Oh my God, you changed my life! "", He says. Kastner was willing to spend a few minutes talking. From there, you can start a conversation; And, if there is time on the schedule and the Kastner value she believes she can provide, mentoring as well.

Kurt Daniel, CEO of Ubersmith, believes it takes a lot of guts to approach a stranger and ask for help. "Someone took a risk, you have to respect him," he says. But at the same time, it is good to have something in common. Maybe you both attended the same school, or you're a startup CEO and want to talk about recruiting, or you have reason to believe that he can help you solve a problem.

If you can't find something in common, Kathy Caprino, author of "The Most Powerful You" (HarperCollins Leadership; released July 28), suggests that you put yourself on the radar of the potential mentor first. "Follow your work and be helpful and understanding," she says. “Tweet your posts, comment positively on your blogs, share your updates, start a discussion on LinkedIn, based on your posts. In short, offer your voice, perspectives, experiences and unique resources to promote the action and conversation these influencers have sparked. Understand that you can serve them, go out and do it. ”

Hire a professional

If all this seems like too much work and your employer doesn't have a program to offer, you can find a professional coach through the International Federation of Trainers, the main accreditation body for both training programs and coaches. Coaches set their own rates, from $ 100 to $ 500 an hour, averaging between $ 120 and $ 340.