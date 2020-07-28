Finding the Women of the White Nationalist Movement

I recently spoke to Darby about what white nationalism looks like in the Trump era, how America's perception of whiteness is undergoing slow but necessary change, and why paying attention to the reaction dynamics amidst a season of racial reckoning.

The following conversation has been lightly edited for its length and clarity.

There are many ways to deal with white nationalism. What motivated you to approach the issue from the angle of women's participation in the movement?

Right after the 2016 presidential elections, I, like many people, was solving how I felt and trying to reach an agreement on where we were as a country. I was surprised to read the coverage of the alt-right call. Especially after Richard Spencer inspired a Nazi salute at a meeting of the Institute for National Policy in Washington, there was a lot of conversation about the resurgence of white nationalism: how many angry white men were, what a bastion of toxic masculinity looked like.

I was surprised that that was probably overkill. Those things are true: the extreme right it is A bastion of toxic masculinity. But I noticed that nobody was talking about women in that space, that nobody was quoting women. So I was motivated by that, as well as the fact that exit polls showed that while the number ended up being a little lower, 53% of white women had voted for Donald Trump.

I was very curious to investigate where the white women fit on the far right. I started from the point of: Where are the women? Once I started looking for them, they weren't terribly difficult to find. They were right there on the internet.

Had you thought about white nationalism in a focused way before the 2016 elections?

I think I was aware of it maybe more than the average person, just because I grew up in the South. My family has been in the south for a long time. There was a Ku Klux Klan rally quite frequently in the next town, where I grew up. So white nationalism was something I was aware of.

But it wasn't something I would have spent too much time thinking about other than worrying I guess. 2016 really was the catalyst for me.

Especially at the time of the inauguration, in 2017, women were described as on the right side of things. They led the march in Washington and signed up to run for office. It was a very feminine moment. And I was curious who was on the other side of the gap. I felt like I probably knew some of these women, just because of where I grew up and the type of people I grew up with.

One thing I appreciate about "Sisters in Hate" is that it treats whiteness not just as a skin color but as a racial category with social significance and political weight. I would argue that, until very recently, whiteness was largely viewed as a standard or neutral category from which everyone and everything deviates. In a recent article for The Washington Post, historian Nell Irvin Painter writes: "White Americans have had the choice to be somewhat lazy, somewhat raceless and separate from race."

Did your thinking about whiteness change when reporting your book?

I'm so glad you feel that way about the book. One of the things that I feel brightest about working on this project was that I hadn't necessarily considered my own whiteness. As you said, in America, culturally, we tend to treat it as the default against which everything else is compared, and that in itself is a measure of power.

One book that was incredibly helpful in my research was Painter's "White Story," which is defined as white in the American context. She talks about this story well beyond America's origins, but in the American context, especially, the definition of whiteness has changed a lot over time. And it's all a matter of politics and convenience and, once again, power: who can have power, who can be considered a baseline. And it's not just how you look. Historically, it has also been their religion, and in some cases their nationality.

It is interesting to me that we as a country have not really had a significant recognition of what whiteness is, what it means and how the far right, especially, is positioned to capitalize on whiteness as an identity in an incredibly toxic way.

Obviously I delve into the extreme of white identity in my book. But everything exists on a spectrum. White nationalists essentially say that there is no problem with Whiteness being at the top of the hierarchy, that there is no problem with preserving white supremacy, if we think of white supremacy not only as a belief but also as a system of institutions and structures and even as a way of talking about history.

Conversations about whiteness that are measured and based on facts are important. But you cannot separate them from an understanding of what the end of the spectrum is.

What was the most surprising thing you learned from your reports?

Every time I talk to friends and family about the book, I always come back to the fact that you don't have to feel deep hatred to be part of the hate movement. Often hatred is secondary, even tertiary. It is something that can be learned over time by being part of space.

Think of hate more as a social bond, as a currency between people. I think there is this misconception that if people engage in the hate movement, they must have deep-seated disdain for people who are not like them. But in reality, they can get involved in space, whether we're talking about an organized group or, especially in the digital age, online networking, for reasons that are truly mundane and familiar to almost anyone. They are looking for a way to understand the world that will help them have a narrative for their own lives. They could be looking for camaraderie. They may be looking for power. They may be looking for a way to have a voice, a way to have a platform.

The rhetoric of hate, and then certainly the violence of hate in some cases, for some people, that comes later. And it is a way of reinforcing a place in a community. It was very instructive for me to see hate like that, because if you think of hate as a kind of poison or something that is curdling in someone, that is not a terribly constructive way of thinking of hate as a social phenomenon.

Another thing that surprised me was how little the extreme right's rhetoric has changed over time, specifically in the post-Civil War era, because before the Civil War, it was pretty clear what the country's position was in terms of hierarchy. Whether you're talking about the Ku Klux Klan or various neo-confederate groups or Aryan nations or the alternative right, the consistency in messaging over time is truly amazing. The rhetoric has been about how the white race is threatened, how true racism is against whites, how whites are the true and legitimate Americans and their way of life must be protected.

That caught my attention because today there are people who run white nationalist social media platforms and try to say: Well I'm not in the Klan. Or: I am not a neo-Nazi. And, well, that's fine, but you're part of the same ecosystem, and your rhetoric is remarkably similar.

That reminds me of how his book reveals how even progressive people can gradually reach white nationalism.

The book is structured around three women. The first woman is, by most people's standards, the most extreme, in terms of what she has done in her life and what she believed in (before rejecting white nationalism). But then I try to pass off as women who might be more familiar to people, because, again, there's a spectrum of people, from the most unusual people you've ever heard of to people you might have gone to college with. .

There are many people who go to this space because they are search engines. America is full of searching people. I think it is scary to realize that some people may find their way to a surprising end.

What is also important here is that white nationalism is not a totally strange environment. It is simply doing explicit things that are already coded and veiled, perhaps not even coded and veiled, frankly, in major cultural and political conversations. People in the hate movement are explicit. They are very open about what they believe. But they are essentially based on a communal well. So it's not like the people who were more progressive or apolitical or whatever, were going to something totally new. White nationalism is being built on something that is already very present in American life. Which goes back to your previous point about why having these conversations about race is so important: We should not dissociate white nationalism from the broader American experience.

And the way that you locate gender within this experience It is compelling. You write: "It is possible to recognize the rampant and persistent sexism of the extreme right and at the same time give women the credit they deserve." This line made me think of arch-conservative Phyllis Schlafly, the subject of a Recent miniseries on Hulu and a figure referenced in his book. In the 1970s, she knowingly worked with racists and forced white femininity while trying to thwart the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment.

Right. Schlafly was subjected to sexism and misogyny. But everyone has a choice. Making the decision to lead what was ultimately an exclusion movement is not a decision that had to be made.

It is possible to recognize that someone can be the object of a negative cultural force and also be at the forefront of a negative cultural force. Many times, we are not very good at recognizing that reality.

Since George Floyd's police murder in May, have you changed your thinking about what you want your book to accomplish, how you want it to fit into race conversations?

I have been very excited and encouraged by what is happening, with this public resurgence of protests and lawsuits. I think it is incredible.

I also believe that if I applied my research and my understanding of white nationalism to this situation, I would say that it is important to be vigilant of backlash. When you look back on certain periods, the civil rights movement is a good example, such as the year after Barack Obama's election in 2008, when something like 100,000 people joined Stormfront, the oldest hate forum in Internet. Violent backlash is very possible, even if it is not the massive resistance that was displayed in the South during the civil rights movement.

I spend time on parts of the Internet that I do not recommend that other people spend time, but that has been the rhetoric: Look, we told you that they would come for the whites. Look, we told you that they actually hate white people. Look, we told you that Black Lives Matter is a terrorist organization. All these things are, for me and I suppose, false, but they exist in echo chambers. I think it is very important not to lose sight of the fact that there will be people who find something in these spaces to believe.

Dylann Roof, who in 2015 shot at the church in Charleston and killed nine African-Americans, said in his manifesto that the murder of Trayvon Martin inspired his racial awakening. But it wasn't just murder. It was the way that people reacted to the killing. Basically, he said he was influenced by what we consider to be the origins of the Black Lives Matter movement. I think it is urgent to be aware of the violent reaction that is more mundane and possibly more violent.