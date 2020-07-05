Finding values ​​in fantasy baseball is more important than ever

Spring is in the past, Opening Day is right in the middle of "summer canine days," and there isn't enough time to debate hot and cold starts or sample data sizes when building your list of fantasy baseball.

You should be careful not to look too far into the future, whether you are writing right now or preparing for your first waiver period. In a normal season, those late-round draft picks or initial free-agent claims can be spent on high-potential applicants, but this year it's all about racking up as many at-bats and innings as possible and they can be found late in players It is often overlooked.

With DH adoption by the National League, there are few better players to recruit than Howie Kendrick of Washington. He was assigned to be the team's main DH this season, then teammate Ryan Zimmerman chose to leave the season due to health issues, so Kendrick also becomes part of the first base squad with left-hander Eric Thames. .

Typically, part-time, Kendrick now puts his .294 / .337 / .431 cut line in an initial role with daily at-bats and, as an added bonus in fantasy, he also ranks first, second, and third. base, along with the inner and corner box positions.

Other players who are still overlooked can be found in those who are expected to lose significant time in the first half due to injury. Although everyone is looking at marquee names like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in previous rounds, keep an eye out for outfielders Aaron Hicks and Yoenis Cespedes.

Hicks had Tommy John surgery last October and was expected to miss the entire first half of the season. With the delay, he's not only ready to come back, but will keep an initial job in the outfield as Stanton takes his cuts as the designated hitter. Cespedes has now had more than enough time to recover from his double-heel surgery and is expected to be the Mets' DH on opening day. Both players have a current average draft position in the mid-300s, which translates closer to a final-round pick in most leagues.

If you really want to dig deeper, the delayed season and DH's option have opened the door for Logan Morrison of Milwaukee. After a solid start to spring, the first base official has taken advantage of the extra time to change his diet and develop more upper body and muscle strength. The Brewers have him in their group of 60 players, and he's the type of striped player who can get you off to a hot start in the power categories.

The names are far from sexy, but this is the world we live in. Fantasy baseball is about racking up numbers, and those with the opportunity from Day 1 will be the ones they need to start their season off on the right foot.

Howard Bender is the vice president of operations and head of content for Fantasy-Alarm.com. Follow him on Twitter @rotobuzzguy and watch it on the award-winning "Fantasy Alarm Radio Show" on the fantasy sports channel SiriusXM Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Visit FantasyAlarm.com for all of your fantasy baseball tips.