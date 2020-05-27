Finding yourself is a risk worth taking on Hulu's love, Victor Trailer

Hulu has released the official Love victor preview of his next drama series set in the world of the innovative film of 2018 Love simon, inspired by Becky Alertalli's acclaimed novel Simon vs. Homo Sapiens agenda. The series will premiere with all 10 episodes on June 19 on Hulu. You can check out the trailer and key art below!

The series follows Victor, a new Creekwood High School student on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the highs and lows of high school.

The series stars Michael Cimino (Annabelle returns home), Ana Ortiz (Cavalier whiskey, Ugly Betty), James Martinez (One day at a time), Isabella Ferreira (Orange is the new black), Mateo Fernández, Rachel Naomi Hilson (We are), Baby Wood (The Real O’Neal’s, The new normal), George Sear (Will be, In the badlands), Anthony Turpel (The daring and the pretty) and Mason Gooding (Smart booking)

The original writers of the movie Isaac Aptaker (We are) and Elizabeth Berger (We are) serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen (great hotel), Jason Ensler (The passage), Isaac Klausner (The hate you give), Marty Bowen (First man), Adam Fishbach (Narcos), Wyck Godfrey (I robot), Pouya Shahbazian (Divergent) and Adam Londy. 20th Century Fox Television serves as a studio.