Finn Leads A Revolution In Concept Art From Colin Trevorrow’s Star Wars 9

Finn leads a revolution in concept art for Colin Trevorrow's version of Star Wars 9. Earlier this year, details on Trevorrow & # 39; s Star Wars script called Duel of destinies, it emerged, giving fans a taste of what could have been. As expected, there were a number of key differences between Duel of destinies and J.J. Abrams Skywalker's rise. In the following months, some have even argued Duel of destinies it would have been a better movie and plays more like a real Last Jedi sequel that Rise of Skywalker.

A key thread in the plot Duel of destinies They followed Finn and Rose Tico as they made their way to Coruscant to activate a lighthouse in the ancient Jedi Temple, gathering people around the galaxy for the cause of the Resistance. In a Coruscant weather battle, Finn found himself leading an army of reformed stormtroopers who (like him) defected from the First Order. And now, shortly after Boyega's passionate Black Lives Matter speech went viral, Finn's concept art has come to the fore.

Shared by Collider Steven WeintraubThe artwork depicts Finn with Poe Dameron, Rose, Chewbacca, and a collection of Resistance fighters as they prepare for a fight against the First Order. Check out the image in the space below:

This illustration is now circulating because of the parallels it has with Boyega's speech, which received much praise from fans and industry professionals. Several high-profile Hollywood directors, including Jordan Peele and Edgar Wright, expressed their support for Boyega and said they would love to work with him on a future project. The official Star Wars Twitter account and other members of the Star Wars family like Mark Hamill and J.J. Abrams also endorsed Boyega and his message. In his speech, Boyega said: "I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this, but screw that up." so it was very moving to see so many in the entertainment world gather around Boyega.

How to Duel of destiniesThere is no guarantee that it would have been better than Skywalker's rise (It surely would have been divisive), but it would still have been interesting to see this Finnish story on the big screen. It had the potential to be a powerful limit to your bow. In The awakening of strengthFinn had mostly selfish motivations, seeking to escape the First Order and get away from the fight. He learned valuable lessons through his experience with Rose in The Last Jediand seeing it in the face of total resistance against the First Order would have shown how much it grew over the course of the films. To be fair, Finn is a full member of the cause in Skywalker's rise and he plays a key role in the Battle of Exegol, but some viewers felt that he was largely sidelined in that movie. Duel of destinies It could have been a more substantial and powerful ending to Finn's story.

Source: Steve Weintraub

