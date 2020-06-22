FinTech CEO of the Year – Allied Wallet CEO Ahmad Khawaja Recognized

Dr. Ahmad Khawaja, who happens to be the CEO of Allied Wallet is getting immense popularity from the mass. The best thing about this FinTech company is that it is a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing. He was recently awarded as “Financial Technology CEO of the Year” by Corporate Vision magazine. The CEO had great achievements recently and he truly deserved all of that! It was all because of the dreams that he had seen, associated with that of Allied Wallet, and his continuous efforts to make this project such a huge success. The company had to witness a lot of hurdles, but nothing could stop it from attaining such great heights. He never lost hope, and despite the criticism, he gave his best along with his team, and thus, we see Allied Wallet at such a peak today.

Allied Wallet: Corporate Vision feature

Corporate Vision featured Allied Wallet along with its CEO Ahmad Khawaja on the cover. They were announced with the results of their International Business Awards. He truly deserved the awards that he had been entitled with! Recently, Dr. Ahmad Khawaja was interviewed on his company’s latest developments, and he was extremely proud to declare about it in front of the audience. He also narrated about how the firm has been driving global success over the years.

Further, Corporate Vision wrote about the achievements of Allied Wallet and how it rose to such phenomenal success over the years. However, he also said that the company is not just satisfied to rest on its laurels, rather it strives to achieve even more. Allied Wallet’s tenure as a leader in the payment services industry is evident of this statement. Also, the company is constantly in an attempt to innovate so as to provide more.

Allied Wallet: Continuing global expansion

Allied Wallet is going through tremendous global expansion. It has even collaborated with central banks and the world government. He further said that Allied Wallet has big goals and a strong team to achieve them. Dr. Ahmad Khawaja, the FinTech CEO of the Year said to Corporate Vision that he believes that the sky’s the limit. One must keep building all that he or she wants to achieve. He even said that the more you build the more it will grow. Furthermore, the Allied Wallet’s achievements took a lot of determination, hard work and commitment and there is no denial about it.

Allied Wallet has been in the press week by week. The CEO has announced new collaborations and supported alternative payment methods. The company did it all, so as to achieve the goals. He also spoke about the company’s commitment to provide more for the e-commerce market worldwide. Dr. Ahmad Khawaja encouraged Corporate Vision’s readers to strive for their own success, and he says that the world will be seeing more such achievements in the coming time.