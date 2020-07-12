Fire at USS Bonhomme Richard at San Diego Naval Base 1 treated for smoke inhalation

Military officials said Sunday that a fire broke out in the USS Bonhomme Richard at the San Diego Naval Base and that at least one person was being treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was reported on the ship shortly before 9 a.m., said Krishna Jackson, the base's public information officer.

No other injuries were immediately reported, Jackson said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Jackson did not know where in the 840-foot amphibious assault ship the fire was lit.

Jackson estimated that about 200 sailors and officers were on board Sunday morning.

San Diego is Bonhomme Richard's home port and was under routine maintenance at the time of the fire.

The ship has the ability to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats, and amphibious vehicles.

Associated Press contributed to this report..

This is a developing story. Check back for details.