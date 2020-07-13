Fire still burning in USS Bonhomme Richard, unknown cause

U.S. Navy officials worked Monday to determine what caused a massive fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard, which resulted in 17 wounded sailors and four civilians.

Much of the fire, which is still burning as of Monday morning, is still unknown, including the extent of damage to the ship, which is docked at the San Diego Naval Base. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that a commander from Expeditionary Strike Group 3 said that the initial theory is that the fire started in a lower cargo hold.

The newspaper, citing an email from the Navy, reported that 13 sailors were in stable condition. Two federal firefighters were also hospitalized, according to the report.

The fire was reported on the ship shortly before 9 a.m., said Krishna Jackson, the base's public information officer. Later Sunday, the Navy said two guided missile destroyers were removed from Bonhomme Richard after it caught fire. One of the warships forced to change berths was the USS Fitzgerald, which had just returned to the fleet after a collision at sea off the coast of Japan three years ago that killed seven sailors.

Due to its age (23), a fire could be particularly destructive, especially if it reaches the engine room and other confined spaces with machinery, said Lawrence B. Brennan, professor of admiralty and international maritime law at Fordham University in New York. .

"The heat from a fire of this nature can deform steel, and that can be a major problem for any ship," said Brennan. "On an old ship, it's even more of a problem."

The newspaper, citing a Navy official, said the ship will be repaired.

Bradford Betz and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.