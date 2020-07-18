Fire tears the 15th century French cathedral, police call it a criminal act

A fire swept through the famous Gothic cathedral of Saint Peter and Saint Paul in the French city of Nantes on Saturday morning and authorities are investigating the incident as a criminal act.

Prosecutor Pierre Sennes told reporters that three fires had started inside the cathedral and that authorities were treating the incident as a case of arson, according to the Irish Times.

IRAN SENDS UK AIRCRAFT BLACKBOX OUT OF HEAVEN TO FRANCE

Smoke was coming from the two church towers and the stained glass windows were breaking and coming out of the windows. No injuries were reported.

More than 100 firefighters working together were able to control the fire, but said the church's large organ, revered as the "soul of the cathedral" by the faithful, suffered massive damage.

"The damage is concentrated in the large organ that appears to be completely destroyed. The platform it is on is very unstable and is at risk of collapse, "Gen. Laurent Ferlay, fire chief in the Loire Atlantique area, said during a press conference outside the cathedral.

The organ dates from the 17th century. It survived another fire in 1972 that desecrated much of the wooden structure.

The cathedral had been built for five centuries and completed in 1891.

"It is a part of our history, a part of our heritage," the mayor of Nantes, Johanna Rolland, told reporters. "We all have these images in mind, this story in our hearts, but at this stage, the situation does not appear to be comparable to that of 1972."

French Prime Minister Jean Castex was also on the scene and told reporters: "I want to know what happened, even if it is very early."

For others, the fire in the Gothic church was reminiscent of the fateful fire that swept through the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris more than a year ago and caused massive structural damage to the building.

“After Notre-Dame, the Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul cathedral, in the heart of Nantes, is on fire. I support our firefighters who take every risk to save this Gothic gem of the city, "wrote French President Emmanuel Macron in French on Twitter.

Ferlay tried to calm fears and discourage the parallels between the Nantes fire and Notre-Dame, saying: "We are not on a Notre-Dame stage in Paris." The ceiling has not been touched. "

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Associated Press contributed to this report.